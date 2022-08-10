WATCH NOW: Residents question whether listening sessions will result in action on racial disparities

Raising a number of questions and concerns, a small group of residents participated in the first of two listening sessions hosted by the Kenosha County's Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.
The session Wednesday night was designed to gather public input from the community and hear residents' concerns about the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's response to incidents involving people of color.
The panel expects to bring a report of its findings to the County Board's Executive Committee at a later date. A second listening session is planned for Aug. 17.
Kenosha resident Joel Trudell questioned just how serious the commission was examining the disparities of law enforcement.
Trudell was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge June 21 during the County Board's hearing on the repeal of a policy that had previously banned weapons in all county buildings. County deputies arrested Trudell, 43, when he refused to stop talking after County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo told him to stop for allegedly being out of order. He posted bail a day later. Charges have yet to be filed, however, and Trudell's case has been referred to the district attorney's office in Walworth County.
Trudell said he was "struggling to understand the seriousness" of the listening session.
"First there are measurable and quantifiable disparities in how deputies and police officers enforce the law. All one must do is look at the prison population demographic statistics," he said. He spoke on what he described as the failure of the local sheriff's department to "enforce the law" during the rioting and civil unrest that broke out following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a white Kenosha Police officer, on Aug. 23, 2020.
"The Kenosha (County) Sheriff's Department failed to enforce the law that resulted in two deaths on our streets. A white, underage armed militia member was allowed to walk past deputies while my neighbors protesting Kenosha police violence were shot at with rubber bullets, tear gas and got arrested — not the white militia member walking around with an assault rifle."
He was referring Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager, who was not arrested immediately after shooting and killing two men and seriously injuring another man. Rittenhouse was later acquitted of criminal charges, his attorneys having argued successfully that his actions were in self defense.
"Unconscious bias and racism are universal in this country," Trudell said.
He asked the commission to examine why "90 percent of people arrested are too poor to afford an attorney."
"What does that say about the kind of crime that our sheriff's department chooses to investigate," he asked.
Questions about eventual report
Other residents wondered whether the commission's eventual report and whether recommendations would result in action. They also had many questions about the commission's purpose.
Gayle Clark-Taylor of Kenosha said she was concerned about the commission, in part, because of the listening sessions that were held in the City of Kenosha, which also produced a report that she believes has resulted in little action.
"In the report, every single task force said they wanted to be involved in going forward to making sure that their recommendations about activities were going to be happening," she said. "The Task Force sas done meeting in 2021. In February 2022, the report came out and still nothing is happening there. I can't get anyone in the city government to tell me what's going to be happening or when it's going to be happening.
"So, I am worried about this commission that you are just going to be going this useless path," she said. "And it's just a way for the Republicans to say, yeah, we've had this commission. And in the end, no action, no change."
Kenosha resident Steve Hartfield said he shared Clark-Taylor's concerns, asking what "tangible, hands-on actions" would come about from the commission and that he had more questions.
"What are we going to expect out of this? I know there can be many things that you just can't do," Hartfield said. "It's good to talk. But you can't talk and talk and talk and have no action."
Goal and future sessions planned
Following the comment period that lasted less than 30 minutes, Commissioner Derrell Greene, who facilitated the meeting, said the goal of the listening sessions was to gather as much information as possible through comments and data that will also be analyzed in the report for the Executive Committee.
Earlier, Greene said the commission's mission is to "realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas, borne of research, collaboration and community engagement."
Along with the forum on law enforcement disparities, the commission is expected to play host to several future listening sessions that will address other systems in the county, including education, justice, physical and mental health, housing and economic opportunity.
History of diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace
History of diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace
1920: Congress establishes the Women’s Bureau of the Department of Labor
1948: President Truman orders desegregation of the armed forces
1961: President John F. Kennedy pushes for “affirmative action” in federal services
1961: JFK establishes President’s Commission on the Status of Women
1963: The Equal Pay Act becomes law
1964: Discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin is prohibited
1965: President Johnson signs order for equal opportunity employment in federal services
1967: Discrimination against workers over the age of 40 is prohibited
1972: Equal Employment Opportunity Commission gains right to pursue its own lawsuits
1973: The Rehabilitation Act marks first step toward inclusivity for individuals with disabilities
1982: The first company grants domestic partner benefits for LGBTQ+ workers
1986: Sexual harassment in the workplace is prohibited
1987: The Hudson Institute publishes Workforce 2000
1988: Congress passes the Women’s Business Ownership Act
1990: Discrimination against individuals with disabilities is prohibited
1990s: Employees successfully sue major corporations for discriminatory practices
2010-14: Media outlets push Silicon Valley companies for diversity records
2014: President Obama signs orders supporting pay transparency and LGBTQ+ rights
2020: Discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees is prohibited
Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commissioner Derrell Greene talks about the purpose of the listening session in gathering information on racial disparities in law enforcement at the event held at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Wednesday night, Aug. 10, 2022. Not pictured but also attending the session were County Board supervisors Brian Thomas and Daniel Gashke who are on the commission and commissioners Brad Backer and Justin Crosby. The commission has a total of nine members.