WATCH NOW: Residents question whether listening sessions will result in action on racial disparities

Raising a number of questions and concerns, a small group of residents participated in the first of two listening sessions hosted by the Kenosha County's Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

The session Wednesday night was designed to gather public input from the community and hear residents' concerns about the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's response to incidents involving people of color.

The panel expects to bring a report of its findings to the County Board's Executive Committee at a later date. A second listening session is planned for Aug. 17.

Kenosha resident Joel Trudell questioned just how serious the commission was examining the disparities of law enforcement.

Trudell was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge June 21 during the County Board's hearing on the repeal of a policy that had previously banned weapons in all county buildings. County deputies arrested Trudell, 43, when he refused to stop talking after County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo told him to stop for allegedly being out of order. He posted bail a day later. Charges have yet to be filed, however, and Trudell's case has been referred to the district attorney's office in Walworth County.

Trudell said he was "struggling to understand the seriousness" of the listening session.

"First there are measurable and quantifiable disparities in how deputies and police officers enforce the law. All one must do is look at the prison population demographic statistics," he said. He spoke on what he described as the failure of the local sheriff's department to "enforce the law" during the rioting and civil unrest that broke out following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a white Kenosha Police officer, on Aug. 23, 2020.

"The Kenosha (County) Sheriff's Department failed to enforce the law that resulted in two deaths on our streets. A white, underage armed militia member was allowed to walk past deputies while my neighbors protesting Kenosha police violence were shot at with rubber bullets, tear gas and got arrested — not the white militia member walking around with an assault rifle."

He was referring Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager, who was not arrested immediately after shooting and killing two men and seriously injuring another man. Rittenhouse was later acquitted of criminal charges, his attorneys having argued successfully that his actions were in self defense.

"Unconscious bias and racism are universal in this country," Trudell said.

He asked the commission to examine why "90 percent of people arrested are too poor to afford an attorney."

"What does that say about the kind of crime that our sheriff's department chooses to investigate," he asked.

Questions about eventual report

Other residents wondered whether the commission's eventual report and whether recommendations would result in action. They also had many questions about the commission's purpose.

Gayle Clark-Taylor of Kenosha said she was concerned about the commission, in part, because of the listening sessions that were held in the City of Kenosha, which also produced a report that she believes has resulted in little action.

"In the report, every single task force said they wanted to be involved in going forward to making sure that their recommendations about activities were going to be happening," she said. "The Task Force sas done meeting in 2021. In February 2022, the report came out and still nothing is happening there. I can't get anyone in the city government to tell me what's going to be happening or when it's going to be happening.

"So, I am worried about this commission that you are just going to be going this useless path," she said. "And it's just a way for the Republicans to say, yeah, we've had this commission. And in the end, no action, no change."

Kenosha resident Steve Hartfield said he shared Clark-Taylor's concerns, asking what "tangible, hands-on actions" would come about from the commission and that he had more questions.

"What are we going to expect out of this? I know there can be many things that you just can't do," Hartfield said. "It's good to talk. But you can't talk and talk and talk and have no action."

Goal and future sessions planned

Following the comment period that lasted less than 30 minutes, Commissioner Derrell Greene, who facilitated the meeting, said the goal of the listening sessions was to gather as much information as possible through comments and data that will also be analyzed in the report for the Executive Committee.

Earlier, Greene said the commission's mission is to "realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas, borne of research, collaboration and community engagement."

Along with the forum on law enforcement disparities, the commission is expected to play host to several future listening sessions that will address other systems in the county, including education, justice, physical and mental health, housing and economic opportunity.