WATCH NOW: Residents receive first look at Sheridan Road resurfacing plans at information session

He said some have asked that planners consider a pedestrian bridge.

"That's not going to work at all," he said. "You need to have a bridge high enough to get trucks under it. And, because of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards for a wheelchair, you can only have up to an 8 percent grade to get up to that, so you'd have to have such a ramp so long to get high enough to get it over that you'd have this really large structure and it would cost a ton of money."

Rell and Sandy Barrett, of Somers, attended the public information session and stayed for nearly an hour, asking questions of Stollenwerk, examining the configurations and later filling out the suggestion form.

"We're firmly opposed to changing. Keep it as it is. Don't fix it," said Rell.

Sandy said she was fine with the current configuration, too, but reminded him they weren't completely averse to adding a sidewalk on the east side of the road up to Highway E.