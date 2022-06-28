WATCH NOW: Russell Road, Highway EZ intersection proposed for roundabout construction as early as 2024, according to agreement

BRISTOL — Russell Road and Highway EZ, which form an intersection at the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, could look a little different in the next few years, according to an intergovernmental agreement between Lake County and Kenosha County.

Ray Arbet, the county’s out-going public works director said Lake County officials approached Kenosha County about a year ago regarding the proposal, which was discussed before the county’s Public Works and Facilities committee, which met at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Monday night.

The intersection proposed construction is expected to include a roundabout, along with infrastructure for stormwater management, could start as early as 2024, according to an intergovernmental agreement. In Wisconsin, a portion of the roundabout would be located on the county highway in Pleasant Prairie.

The agreement, approved unanimously by the committee, also establishes in writing the maintenance responsibilities for each county, something the two municipalities traditionally shared over the years.

“This concept is basically them rebuilding and re-configuring the intersection of County Trunk Highway EZ and Russell Road,” he said. “They’re going to construct the roundabout, they’re going to do the design, construction, the acquiring all the right-of-way and temporary limited easements on the Illinois side.

“Our contribution to the project is limited to the right-of-way acquisition to about .3 acres … those temporary limited easements they need for construction of it and that’s pretty much it,” said Arbet who announced earlier that he would be retiring on Friday. “They’re going to be taking care of everything else.”

According to the agreement, there had previously been no document spelling out jurisdictional maintenance responsibilities. Rather, the two counties have split the maintenance for its shared sections at the state line in what Arbet likened to a “gentleman’s or handshake” type of agreement.

Under the formal intergovernmental agreement, Lake County’s Division of Transportation would maintain Russell Road (Lake County Highway 19) and Lewis Avenue south of Russell Road (Lake County Highway 27). Kenosha County’s Division of Highways would maintain and have jurisdiction over 39th Avenue north of Russell Road (Kenosha County Highway EZ).

In addition to the roundabout and storm sewer, the project would include street lighting, landscaping, signage and a multi-use path.

The counties also agreed to maintain the rights of ways necessary for the improvements which include 128th Street/Stateline Road just west of Highway 45 to Highway 41 and Russell Road from Highway 41 to Illinois Route 137 (Sheridan Road) on their respective sides of the state line.

“In the IGA, the approval would establish our commitment to the project. It outlines their commitment to the project, as well as, memorializes the maintenance allocation of things going forward,” he said.

Supervisor Aaron Karow wondered about the county's financial commitments to the project. According to Arbet, the Kenosha County's portion of the project has yet to be funded but it is expected to occur next year. According to the agreement the project is expected to begin as early as 2024 contingent on transportation funding awarded in Lake County.

The agreement is still subject to approval by both the Lake County and Kenosha County boards. The Kenosha County Board is expected to vote on the agreement next month.

