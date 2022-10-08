WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Department stimulus funds should go toward hiring additional jailers says supervisor

The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee has approved a budget modification to accept nearly $142,000 in federal stimulus funding for the Sheriff’s Department.

The committee voted 7-0 on Thursday night to accept American Rescue Plan Act grant funding through the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Tribal and Local Law Enforcement Agency Initiative. It also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Sheriff’s Department and the state agreeing to the types of programs and services covered by the grant.

The $141,631.80 grant has been awarded to the department to spend between March 15 and June 30 of next year and requires no monetary match from the county.

“This grant will offset certain costs associated with hiring, training, testing and equipping law enforcement officers, as well as, updating certain technology and policies and implementing new crime reduction initiatives,” said Angela Khabbaz, Sheriff’s Department fiscal manager.

Committee Chairman Terry Rose asked what the department would be using the grant toward.

“We haven’t gotten to sit down and make a formal plan yet,” Khabbaz said. The department learned it had received the grant on Sept. 28, she said.

Among the ideas informally discussed include an officer mental wellness plan, recruiting, training implementations and assisting the K9 unit program, according to Khabbaz.

Supervisor Brian Thomas wanted to know whether Sheriff David Beth would be coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in the area to “zero in on specific things.”

“I think it would be a great thing if they could all coordinate and figure out how to tackle this,” he said.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw, who is a committee member, noted the need to retrcuit more jailers, as both the county jail and the Detention Center continue to suffer from understaffing. He wondered whether the grant included them.

Khabbaz said the grant covers sworn and non-sworn officers in the department. Jailers are not sworn in, while deputies take an oath of office. Bashaw thought the money could better spent in those areas.

“So utilizing a mental health day takes people out of rotation for another period of time, which increases the stress that they’re already complaining about because they’re working short-handed,” he said. “So, it seems like maybe not the best application and resource use of time and … I see a lot of opportunities in here.”

Bashaw said he looked forward to the department’s report to the committee and ultimately, what programs it decides to fund.