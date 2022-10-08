WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Department stimulus funds should go toward hiring additional jailers says supervisor

The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee has approved a budget modification to accept nearly $142,000 in federal stimulus funding for the Sheriff’s Department.
The committee voted 7-0 on Thursday night to accept American Rescue Plan Act grant funding through the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Tribal and Local Law Enforcement Agency Initiative. It also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Sheriff’s Department and the state agreeing to the types of programs and services covered by the grant.
The $141,631.80 grant has been awarded to the department to spend between March 15 and June 30 of next year and requires no monetary match from the county.
“This grant will offset certain costs associated with hiring, training, testing and equipping law enforcement officers, as well as, updating certain technology and policies and implementing new crime reduction initiatives,” said Angela Khabbaz, Sheriff’s Department fiscal manager.
Committee Chairman Terry Rose asked what the department would be using the grant toward.
“We haven’t gotten to sit down and make a formal plan yet,” Khabbaz said. The department learned it had received the grant on Sept. 28, she said.
Among the ideas informally discussed include an officer mental wellness plan, recruiting, training implementations and assisting the K9 unit program, according to Khabbaz.
Supervisor Brian Thomas wanted to know whether Sheriff David Beth would be coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in the area to “zero in on specific things.”
“I think it would be a great thing if they could all coordinate and figure out how to tackle this,” he said.
Supervisor Brian Bashaw, who is a committee member, noted the need to retrcuit more jailers, as both the county jail and the Detention Center continue to suffer from understaffing. He wondered whether the grant included them.
Khabbaz said the grant covers sworn and non-sworn officers in the department. Jailers are not sworn in, while deputies take an oath of office. Bashaw thought the money could better spent in those areas.
“So utilizing a mental health day takes people out of rotation for another period of time, which increases the stress that they’re already complaining about because they’re working short-handed,” he said. “So, it seems like maybe not the best application and resource use of time and … I see a lot of opportunities in here.”
Bashaw said he looked forward to the department’s report to the committee and ultimately, what programs it decides to fund.
1 of 11
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL - STAPLES
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday, June 12, 2022. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday, June 12, 2022. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Active shooter drill at Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds June 12, 2022
1 of 11
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL - STAPLES
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL - STAPLES
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday, June 12, 2022. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday, June 12, 2022. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies confer in the parking area just outside the Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds before commencing active shooter drill training Sunday.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol participate in the “active shooter” training simulation, which took place on the grounds of the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
A Bristol Fire Department truck arrives at the scene of the active shooter training drill on Sunday staged at the Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds.
Terry Flores
ACTIVE SHOOTER - DRILL
Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol participate in the "active shooter" training simulation, which took place on the grounds of the Bristol Renaissance Faire on Sunday.
The Wisconsin Parole Commission might be sued for documents by a leading GOP state senator from Racine as an increasingly partisan election year battle surrounding the criminal justice system escalates.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is making no indications he plans to pardon all “simple marijuana” convictions in Wisconsin after President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would be pardoning all those federally convicted of “simple marijuana” possession.
Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara Tappa, left, listens as Angela Khabbaz, Sheriff's Department fiscal manager, talks about the $142,000 state grant it received that could potentially give a boost to several areas including staff hiring, training and the K9 unit, among others.