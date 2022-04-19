WATCH NOW: Supervisor Gabe Nudo elected Kenosha County Board chair

A Kenosha County Board of Supervisors majority voted for Gabe Nudo to serve as its new chair Tuesday night during its organizational meeting following the spring election.

Nudo was nominated by Supervisor Terry Rose to replace Supervisor John O’Day, the out-going chair. Also nominated was Vice Chair Monica Yuhas. Supervisors cast 12 votes for Nudo and nine for Yuhas, according to a secret balloting system in which the 21 seated supervisors placed their individual votes by writing them on pieces of paper and dropping them into a bag collected by County Clerk Regi Bachochin.

“He’s been a very active supervisor, he’s been an outspoken supervisor,” Rose said of Nudo.

Supervisors are elected every two years and vote among themselves for chair and a vice chair. The board chair presides over the County Board meeting and sets the agenda.

“He’s served as a County Board supervisor for some 10 years. He’s been a member of the executive committee, he’s chair of the legislative committee, he has sat on the land use committee, the building and grounds committee, the human services committee, the public works committee and planning and development committee. He knows his way around Kenosha County government and the administration,” Rose said.

Rose said Nudo “will do what is best for this community” and provide “strong leadership” when needed.

“He will be unafraid to take leadership positions in this community,” Rose added. “I also think that he will bring unification to this board, which is necessary.”

Tradition, unity falls short

Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz nominated Yuhas for the chair.

“Her body of work on the board has been excellent,” Gentz said. “I’ve worked with her on two committees — finance and joint services — and she is very intelligent and asks the right questions, does the homework and is very prepared and logical in the votes she takes.”

Gentz also asked his colleagues to vote for Yuhas for the sake of tradition and unity.

“The vice-chair has always been elected to the chair position except under circumstances where they lost an election or they didn’t choose to run,” Gentz said. “It’s going to be sad if that fails tonight.”

Members of Nudo’s family, including his wife of nearly 50 years, were in attendance and celebrated his new role.

“We have great supervisors and a new administration and we will work together. It will be great for Kenosha County,” Nudo said after the meeting.

Decker elected vice chair

The board also voted in favor of Supervisor Erin Decker to serve as its vice chair.

Decker was nominated by Supervisor Mark Nordigian. He highlighted her experience serving as a small business owner and on many committees during her time on the board.

“Although Erin and I have not always agreed with each other, and I expect that will continue, I know Erin will make an excellent vice-chair on the Kenosha County Board,” Nordigian said.

Supervisor Daniel Gaschke nominated Supervisor Andy Berg for the role.

“Andy has served our country and our community,” Gaschke told his colleagues. “He’s served our community in a variety of roles — his service with community gardens, as a corrections officer and as a County Board supervisor since 2016.”

Decker defeated Berg 13 to 8.

“It feels very good, very good,” Decker said after the meeting. “It’s very exciting and I’m very happy to be working with Gabe. We have some great new County Board supervisors that have some great new ideas. I’m looking forward to working with everyone.”

O’Day and Supervisor Zach Rodriguez were not sworn in with other supervisors during the organizational meeting because their elections were not yet certified. Recounts in the their close races were completed Saturday.

