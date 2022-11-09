"I am grateful for the continued support of the voters of Wisconsin’s First District. I will continue working for the people of Wisconsin," Steil said in a statement. "It is harder and harder for families to get by as workers and seniors are clobbered by rising costs. Communities have become less safe. It’s time to get our country back on track. I’m focused on bringing costs down and making our communities safe."

Steil, of Janesville, handily defeated first-time Democratic candidate Ann Roe, of Janesville.

By 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, with 89.5% of precincts reporting in the district, Steil had received 160,049 of the votes counted, or 54.9 percent, compared to Roe with 129,366 votes, or 44.4%. Independent Charles Barman had 2,202 votes, or 0.8 percent of the vote.

In Kenosha County, Steil won 54.29% (35,694) of the vote, according to unofficial results. Roe won 45% (29,589) of the vote in the county.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:30 p.m. with 65% of the votes counted. At that time, Steil had over 157,000 votes, or around 55% of the votes counted.

Steil was first elected to represent the area in 2018. He succeeded former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan retired.

The First Congressional District covers Kenosha and Racine counties, as well as parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties.