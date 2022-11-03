WATCH NOW/ UPDATE: County Board approves 2023 budget with 1.56 % levy hike; fails to pass bonding for nearly $16.2 million in capital projects

The Kenosha County Board approved a budget with a 1.56% increase to the tax levy for 2023, but failed to pass the funding mechanism for nearly $16.2 million in capital projects late Wednesday night.

The board voted 17-6 approving the budget with a tax levy that will increase by $1,129,601 to $73,872,508 next year compared with last year’s levy of $72,740,907.

Supervisors voting in favor of the budget were: William Grady, Terry Rose, Laura Belsky, Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Zach Stock, Chair Gabe Nudo, John Franco, Tim Stocker, David Geertsen, Amanda Nedweski, Jeff Wamboldt, Brian Bashaw, John Poole, Mark Nordigian, Erin Decker and Aaron Karow.

Voting against the budget were supervisors Jeffrey Gentz, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O’Day, Andy Berg and Monica Yuhas.

Corresponding with the newly approved levy is a tax rate that dropped 57 cents from $4.18 this year to $3.61 per $1,000 of equalized property value next year. This means the owner of a median value home, $271,000 (up from $238,549 this year) can expect to pay $978.31 in taxes for next year, a decrease. In 2022, the owner of a median value home paid $997.01 in taxes to the county.

The county’s overall budget is expected to decrease by $27,943,843 or from $302,615,925 to $274,672,082, a 9.23 percent drop for next year.

Vote fails, $16.2 million funding in question

An identical vote by supervisors also failed to secure the three-quarters supermajority needed to implement the funding mechanism to pay for $16,155,000 in capital projects. Among them include everything from body cameras and squad cars for the Sheriff’s Department, a generator for Brookside Care Center, the county’s skilled nursing facility, heating and air conditioning for the Kenosha County Detention Center, and more than 15 miles of roads and highway improvements planned for the county next year.

The meeting ended in abrupt adjournment after the failed vote.

Supervisors also did not vote on two other resolutions that would authorize bonding for $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants that were to have gone to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. All three authorizations are needed in order for the county to execute a capital financing plan for 2023-2027. It was not immediately known whether the board would schedule another meeting to discuss the authorizations.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman, however, released a statement Thursday indicating continued discussions with the board.

“I appreciate the County Board’s support and collaboration on a budget that moves Kenosha County forward while using taxpayer resources responsibly. Through the budget that was adopted, we’re enhancing public safety and providing the services people need, all while lowering county property taxes for homeowners," she said.

“We still have some work to do on the bonding measure, and I look forward to productive conversations to remedy this situation in the coming days.”

Hybrid position created, no levy increase

In approving the budget the majority favored the creation of project manager position in the Public Works Department, a last-minute addition of $141,000, which will be funded through state highway aids and would not require raising the tax levy, according to county officials.

The position is considered a hybrid of two jobs that were eliminated last week during Finance Committee budget hearings. The eliminated jobs included a facilities project manager and a municipal/public customer service superintendent in the highway division whose positions had previously been funded annually at $141,165 and $129,517, respectively.

Funding for the two positions, along with 44,900 from a vacant community development education job at the University of Wisconsin Extension’s local satellite office and $50,000 in re-tasked Kemper Center’s business plan study funds will now go toward paying the salary and benefits for three sworn law enforcement officers – deputy and two detectives in the Sheriff’s Department, next year.

