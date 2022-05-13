WATCH NOW: Widow of Kenosha County corrections supervisor who died from COVID-19 says husband lacked proper protective gear to do job

The widow of a Kenosha County Detention Center supervisor who died from COVID-19 said her husband was performing nasal swabs on inmates and had lacked the proper personal protection equipment to do his job.

Cpl. Christopher Basina, 55, a 23-year-veteran of the department died Oct. 8 and was the first member of the department to die of the virus during the pandemic. Cheryl Basina, with her attorney Kevin Martin present, spoke before the Kenosha County Finance Committee Thursday night, prior to the committee’s closed session meeting on the issue, in an effort to convince officials that her husband’s COVID-19 death should be recognized as one occurring “in the line of duty.”

Such a declaration would entitle her to benefits, under state law, including the county’s continued payment of health insurance premiums for the surviving spouse of an officer who dies in the line of duty, among others. Jailers under the direction of a sheriff are considered law enforcement officers.

Martin, on behalf of Cheryl Basina, had filed a notice of claim against the county on Feb. 2 after county officials declined to make the declaration. The notice is the first step toward the filing of a lawsuit. The matter went before the Finance Committee on March 10, however, at the time it agreed to delay potential action for 60 days until it could collect more information.

Asking for line of duty declaration

She asked again that her husband’s death be classified as one that occurred in the “line of duty” based on his contracting COVID-19 through his job in corrections. She said her husband also had contact with “every employee and every inmate” who was housed in the corrections center.

“He also did nasal swabs, which I believe an RN should’ve been doing and that my husband (was) without the proper PPE — so he didn’t have a bonnet, he didn’t have the stockings, he didn’t have a gown, he didn’t have a plastic face mask,” she said.

Cheryl said while her husband and other jail employees were required to wear N95 masks, inmates were not. She said her husband had told her sometimes jailers did not have gloves because they had run out.

Martin said that Basina’s only known exposure prior to his death due to COVID-19 was at work.

“There is no other known exposure that we’re aware to COVID-19. There is no conclusion other than the fact that he contracted COVID during his job duties with the sheriff’s department,” Martin said. “As a result of that he ended up suffering pulmonary failure, suffering multi-system organ failure, being hospitalized and eventually dying.”

In addition to covered health insurance premiums, under the law, she and her family’s estate would be entitled to continuation of wages, death benefits, and burial expenses not to exceed $10,000. Martin said Basina’s widow has provided to the county’s counsel the documents needed for continued wages, burial expenses, recovery of expenses for Basina’s medical treatment of COVID-19, continued health benefits to his spouse and for their daughter, who was a dependent at the time of his death.

Finance Committee Chairman Terry Rose asked what was listed as the cause of the man’s death on the death certificate.

“COVID-19,” replied Martin. Martin said Basina’s primary care physician concluded the exposure occurred “in the line of work” and that his death was also due to COVID-19.

No other coexisting illnesses, also called “comorbidities”, were listed on the certificate as having contributed to his death, said Martin in answer to County Board Supervisor John Poole’s question. Poole is a member of the committee.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who authored the resolution in March that was before the committee seeking that Basina’s death be declared as having occurred in the line of duty, said Basina’s family deserves as much. On Wednesday, during the annual memorial and recognition of law enforcement personnel observed locally, Rodriguez also noted that at the end of the ceremony even officers elsewhere who died as a result of COVID-19 in the line of duty were honored for protecting the public.

“I think what Mr. Basina was doing here was very clearly protecting the public,” he said. “He was a loyal employee. He was the definition of the kind of employee Kenosha County wants and I think this is the right thing to do.”

Doing his job

Martin said that if Basina were still alive he would’ve said he just was doing his job.

“My hope is that the actions of this committee and the actions of the (County) Board as a whole reflect that and reflect the support that Kenosha County will give to its first responders when they end up dying in the line of duty and will show the respect that is due to their surviving spouse,” he said.

The committee met for at least an hour in closed session but no final decision was reached and members voted in open session only to adjourn afterward.

Following the meeting, Rodriguez said the matter remains to be discussed further.

“The attorneys are going to talk to each other and that’s about as specific as I can get,” he said late Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.