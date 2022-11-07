Republicans running for high-profile federal, state and local positions rallied in Kenosha County on the eve of the midterm elections, encouraging residents to make the state part of a "red wave."

About 200 voters, activists and politicians attended the Monday night rally at the city's popular Brat Stop venue, 12304 75th St. Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was joined by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who is running for re-election in the state's First Congressional District, and Eric Toney, who is running for attorney general.

They emphasized the important role Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha, one of the state's largest municipalities, will play in the tight elections.

"Are you ready to win tomorrow? It's looking good, it's looking good. We have every right to be excited," Michels said as he took the stage to chants of "Tim! Tim! Tim!"

Michels said the left and Democrats are "demoralized" and a "red wave is a coming."

"It's time for a new era, a time for an outsider and a businessman to win," he said.

Michels said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who was elected in 2018, failed Kenosha in August 2020 when chaos and violence broke out in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.

"It is no coincidence that we are ending our campaign right here in Kenosha. Why is that? Why is that? Because this is really where it all started. When Barb and I saw Gov. Evers let Kenosha burn, when we saw the weak leader he was, when we saw what Antifa and the left was trying to do to Wisconsin and trying to do to America, we said if this is the end we're going down fighting!"

He said Tuesday is "the start of a new era in Wisconsin. It's a start of a new era where working men and working women will have a governor who works as hard as they do."

Recent polls show Evers and Michels about even in one of the nation's most expensive races.

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson provided a full-throated endorsement of his party's candidates — especially Michels. He also said he believes Evers failed the state.

"I'm not running this year. But this is the most important election that any of us have ever been involved in," said Thompson, who is recovering from a recent heart surgery.

Thompson called Michels a "man of stature, of ability, of candor who can get things done."

"We have a governor now (who) I don't even know if he knows where Kenosha is," Thompson said of Evers. "It's time ladies and gentlemen for the 'red wave.'"

Thompson also had harsh words for President Joe Biden and compared him unfavorably to former President Jimmy Carter, who only served one term.

"Joe Biden has made Jimmy Carter look good," Thompson said.

Steil said he believes Republicans will get the country "back on track" if they take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

"At the federal level we've seen reckless spending driving inflation higher, we've seen a war on energy by (Biden) unlike anything seen," Steil said. "This election is going to require all of us to get across the line. Look at the weather forecast for tomorrow ... it looks pretty sunny and kind of nice, but let me tell you I kind of think there might be a 'red wave' coming. That only happens if everybody in this room, and all your friends and neighbors and your co-workers, get out and vote."

Local races

Also attending were Kenosha County sheriff candidate Sgt. David Zoerner and County Supervisor Amanda Nedwesty, who is running to represent the state's 61st Assembly District seat vacated earlier this year when then-state Rep. Samantha Kerkman won her election to become Kenosha County Executive.

"With that 'red wave' is a wave of law enforcement. We're going to change the way things are done here. We're not going to be a crime corridor anymore," Zoerner said. "Get out and vote tomorrow! Call everybody."

Kenosha resident Barbara Griffin said the violence and chaos of August 2020 motivated her to vote for Michels.

"I saw Kenosha burn," Griffin said. "My family's been here for six generations and I never thought we'd see this city burn."

Griffin also said she believes Evers "let us burn."

"I'm upset with a lot of things," she added. "We as a society, it's not the America I was born (in). ... Our government officials let us down. Totally."