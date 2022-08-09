WATCH NOW: Zoerner wins Republican primary for sheriff, will face Simmons in November

David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night, defeating three other Republican candidates. He will face the lone Democrat, James Simmons, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Zoerner, a sergeant with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, led with 8,927 votes or 47.4 % of the polling. In second place was Deputy Ray Rowe, who received the support of out-going Sheriff David Beth, with 5,527 votes, or 29.35%. Albert Brian Gonzales, a retired Kenosha Police officer, received 2,561, or 13.6%, followed by Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran with 1,804, or 9.58%, according to the unofficial results with all 98 polling sites reporting.

Canvass to come Aug. 15

The results remain unofficial pending a canvass of the votes on Aug. 15, according to Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora. The sheriff's position became open as Beth announced two years ago he would not seek re-election.

At his election watch party Tuesday evening, Zoerner thanked a gathered crowd of supporters, saying he was “completely humbled” by the results.

“We have a lot of work to do. I’m going to take a few minutes to take care of my family,” Zoerner said. “Then we get back on the trail. I’ve got a lot of doors to knock on.”

Simmons, a Kenosha resident and Lake County sheriff's deputy, who received 11,040, or 99% of the Democratic vote, in his unopposed primary, said he had a “fighting chance” for the general election.

'I saw a lot of support'

“I saw a lot of support,” Simmons said. “It’s going to be an interesting race come November. There’s a lot of opportunity here.”

Turnout this year was higher than in the last primary in 2018, which had a total of 25,354 ballots cast. That compared to this year’s primary with 32,434 ballots.

In 2018, Zoerner and Kenosha County Board Supervisor Andy Berg faced off in the Democratic primary for sheriff. It was the only contested sheriff primary that year, netting a collective 12,725 votes. In comparison, this year’s only contested sheriff primary, for the Republican candidacy, saw over 18,800 votes cast. The un-opposed Democratic sheriff primary saw more than 11,000 votes being cast.

Zoerner expressed cautious optimism about the upcoming general election.

“If I’m successful in the fall, I look forward to working with everyone to make the sheriff’s department the best it can be and the county the safest it can be,” Zoerner said.

Simmons voiced his appreciation to everyone who had gone out to support him.

“In November, we can get a ‘W’ for the people who deserve it,” Simmons said. “This is for all law enforcement.”

Calls for unity

In online statements, Cochran congratulated Zoerner, and called for unity and a focus on the community over political allegiances.

"When I started my campaign, I said I would not play the political games, I said I would let my work speak for itself. Today, I hold my head high knowing that I did exactly that," Cochran said. "I'm excited to see what the future holds."

In his statement, Gonzales thanked his supporters and family as well as poll workers for their hard work.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith," Gonzales said. "This has truly been fun!"

Rowe wished Zoerner and Simmons the best of luck in the general election, and thanked the public for supporting him.

"Although the results were not what we had hope for, I am proud of the campaign that we ran," Rowe said. "From the many friendly faces, the countless calories at festivals nd the stories that neighbors across Kenosha shared with us, I am grateful for this opportunity."