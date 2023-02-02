Solar energy could be coming to Wheatland, with a proposed solar farm capable of powering every household in the town getting a favorable recommendation from the Town Board Monday evening.

The board approved a conditional use permit during a Monday special Town Board meeting. The proposal will next go to the Kenosha County Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee for action on Feb. 8.

Plans for the solar farm, called the Salix Solar Project, indicate it would be capable of generating enough power for 1,800 homes. Proposed by Madison-based OneEnergy Renewables, the 7.5-megawatt system would sit on 34 acres spanning two farmland parcels located just north of highways 50 and 83 near the Fox River and south of Highway K.

With its 16,380 solar panels, it would produce 15,000,000 kWh per year, more than enough to power the town’s 1,200 households.

If approved, Wheatland would have Kenosha County’s first community-scale solar energy farm. OneEnergy’s plan calls for construction to begin this summer with the site operational by Dec. 1.

Solar on the rise

According to the developer’s presentation during the town's previous Plan Commission meeting, solar projects have increased throughout the state as the cost to generate power via the renewable energy source has decreased 10-fold in just over a decade.

In Wisconsin, the price to produce power via solar energy has plummeted from 36 cents per kWh in 2009 to just over 3.6 cents per kWh in 2021, or a drop from $360 to $36 annually.

Among the benefits of smaller-scale solar farms in Wisconsin include promoting a level of energy independence from conventional sources and reliable income for farmers and landowners.

Around the perimeter, agricultural-style wire fencing would surround the site, which would later be seeded with native plants and grasses resulting in a low-growing meadow on what was previously cornfield.

After 40 years, the site would be decommissioned, dismantled and disposed of, with the land returned to its former agricultural use, a requirement under county regulations.

Other solar projects underway

Currently, construction is underway on a 200-megawatt system — enough electricity to power 60,000 homes each year — in the Town of Paris. The Paris Solar Energy Center LLC, located on 1,500 acres of a 5,300-plus acre parcel about 1.5 miles west of Interstate 94, is Wisconsin’s first and largest utility-scale solar farm with battery back-up.

Paris’ solar utility is administered by the Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission. Because Wheatland’s site is under the 100-megawatt threshold, its use, by ordinance, is under county jurisdiction.

According to a recent University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point’s Center for Land Use study, Kenosha County ranked in the top 10 of 72 counties for solar farm suitability, of any magnitude. The rankings were based on criteria that included proximity to infrastructure, power lines, slope of the land and lands that are agricultural or cannot be developed.

The amount of solar home energy increased 32% in 2021. Here's how it happened How solar energy use has grown in the US The volume of solar panel system shipments in the US, as measured by capacity, has increased more than tenfold during the last decade Solar panel systems now cost less than 10% of the price per peak watt compared to 2006 Recent legislation to invest in clean energy gives taxpayers a 30% tax credit to "go solar" Though solar markets are still largest on the West Coast, panels are being installed across the country