Former members of the Kenosha County’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission aired their grievances calling on the County Board to oppose a pair of contentious nominees who will be considered for posts on the commission by the board’s leadership committee Thursday night.

Brad Backer and Derrell Greene, resigned their posts March 3 citing displeasure over County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s recent nominations to appoint A. Brian Gonzales and Xavier Solis, one a retired Kenosha Police officer, the other a Bristol attorney. At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Backer, Greene and members of local civil and human rights groups appeared again before the board urging supervisors to reject the nominations.

The Executive Committee will consider the nominations at its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Kerkman’s recommendations to the commission have led to public outcry in recent weeks as many have pointed to Gonzales statement to the Board in 2021 opposing the need for an equity and diversity coordinator and saying he had not experienced the racism. Gonzales, who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff a year ago, was directly involved in the police shooting of Michael E. Bell in 2004 and wrote a book detailing the violence that led to a libel lawsuit by Bell’s father. The suit was dismissed, however, Bell filed an appeal last week.

Solis previously represented the attorney of a foundation that initially raised the $2 million bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was later acquitted in the shooting deaths of two men and injury of a third, during the riots in August of 2020. If approved by the committee, their appointments would go to the full board for confirmation next month.

Commission members on Thursday will also give a report to the committee, including the need for leadership and direction on a much-debated race and arrest in Kenosha County. Last month, the Committee unanimously rejected the report that found that Black adults were 6.7 times more likely to be arrested than white adults, while Black juveniles were as many as 5.5 times more likely to be apprehended by law enforcement than their white peers countywide. The commission’s report based its data on the state’s uniform crime report summary.

The committee questioned the data indicating it wasn’t complete enough because it lacked of figures for arrests of Hispanics. The committee also asked whether the report considered mandatory arrests and questioned the commission’s premise for reviewing race-based arrests countywide as the Sheriff’s Department has no jurisdiction over those made by other law enforcement agencies.

During Tuesday night’s public comments Pleasant Prairie resident Terri Wruck called on the Executive Committee and the board to consider revisiting the commission’s race and arrest report and to consider it as a baseline for further research.

“We do not need to fear examining our practices. Inequalities discovered can be unveiled to create equitable outcomes for everyone,” she said. “This work is not a sprint, but a marathon and not just by Kenosha County.”

Backer told the board that the Executive Committee, “does not want you to see this report.” In rejecting the report, he said none of the supervisors “offered anything to show that Black people were arrested at appropriate rates” compared with whites.

“Instead they merely quibbled about the data,” Backer said. He criticized the committee including Supervisor Brian Thomas, who is currently on the commission. Backer said that Thomas failed to show the commission “anything inconsistent” with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s data used in the commission’s report.

“It’s disturbing that the Kenosha County Board leaders didn’t want the County Board to even consider these disturbing statistics or to hire an independent expert to get to the bottom of this persistent, disproportional treatment,” he said.

Greene told the board that the numbers presented in the report were from both the state and the sheriff’s department. He also cited local data from the “Police Scorecard”, published in 2021, is the first nationwide public evaluation of policing in the U.S. Greene said, according to scorecard data for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Black people were 5.7 times more likely and Latinx people were 1.6 more likely to be arrested for “low-level, non-violent offenses” than white people, he said.

“These numbers are eerily similar to the report we submitted,” Greene said. “Again, these are no our numbers, but numbers from a different report. There’s obviously a pattern here that needs to be researched. This was our recommended to the executive committee. You need to hire someone that has the expertise to research the how and why of these numbers.”

Tamara Weber of Kenosha, however, took exception to the former commissioners’ assessments, especially that of Thomas. Thomas, who joined the commission in August, had expressed his frustration after having asked for dis-aggregated information in multiple demographics including gender, race, and ethnicity, along with types of arrests. He eventually received the information and presented it to the commission along with other data from the county’s youth and justice report on truancy. The data, however, was not studied or used in the commission’s report on race and arrests.

“The two gentlemen sitting behind me? How dare you throw Supervisor Thomas under the bus the way you did,” she said, referring to Backer and Greene. “Supervisor Thomas gave them things to look at. He’s a critical thinker. He looks under the surface and they refused to look at it.”

She said she wants to see more people at the commission’s meetings because it was in need of more “critical thinkers.”

Weber said she supported Kerkman’s appointments to the commission. She added it needs to be more representative of the county and not the city. According to Weber, if the commission reflected the county’s demographics it should have one Black individual and two Hispanics.

“And, the rest of them should be Caucasian, white people,” she said. “So, let’s go back and take a look at why this commission was formed and make sure that the county is represented, not the city.”