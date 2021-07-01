Without state budget funding, city pursuing other avenues to pay for proposed Kenosha Innovation Center

Mayor John Antaramian isn’t letting the passage of the state's budget without some $9.75 million in funding for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood’s innovation center deter the city from finding other sources to bring it to fruition.

Earlier this week, the state Assembly and Senate, dominated by Republicans, approved Wisconsin's $87.5 billion spending plan intended to take it through the next two years, but without funding for the innovation center. The center comes with a pricetag of $19.5 million and is part of the city’s ambitious proposal that aims to establish a nucleus for innovation while modernizing the neighborhoods that surround the former 107-acre Chrysler engine plant site.

In its totality, the $1 billion Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Plan would transform the former blighted property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets into a hub primed to connect industry, educators, and workers with incubator workspace in the heart of the city.

Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, recommended the innovation center project as part of the capital budget's overall $2.38 billion in budget investments over the next two years.

Antaramian on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the funding.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}