Without state budget funding, city pursuing other avenues to pay for proposed Kenosha Innovation Center

Mayor John Antaramian isn’t letting the passage of the state's budget without some $9.75 million in funding for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood’s innovation center deter the city from finding other sources to bring it to fruition.
Earlier this week, the state Assembly and Senate, dominated by Republicans, approved Wisconsin's $87.5 billion spending plan intended to take it through the next two years, but without funding for the innovation center. The center comes with a pricetag of $19.5 million and is part of the city’s ambitious proposal that aims to establish a nucleus for innovation while modernizing the neighborhoods that surround the former 107-acre Chrysler engine plant site.
In its totality, the $1 billion Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Plan would transform the former blighted property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets into a hub primed to connect industry, educators, and workers with incubator workspace in the heart of the city.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, recommended the innovation center project as part of the capital budget's overall $2.38 billion in budget investments over the next two years.
Antaramian on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the funding.
“The Republican Caucus had an opportunity, had they wished, to put this back in the budget. And, they decided not to and that’s disappointing,” said Antaramian. “But, you know, we’ve overcome these obstacles before and we’ll just keep on working at it. There are other funding sources and we’ll be working with the governor to get funding from the governor, specifically, for this project.”
Among the sources contemplated is the $3 billion pot of federal funding to the state via the American Rescue Plan Act from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor said.
“That will be one of the routes that the city will be going after,” Antaramian said. “There are other areas we’re also looking at.”
The delegation’s Assembly Democrats, Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstadt both of Kenosha, along with state Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, had been adamant about restoring funding to the project, said Antaramian. He said the city would be working with the delegation and the governor in an effort to procure federal dollars for the innovation center. They and the rest of the Kenosha delegation, which includes Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine and state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, have said they would continue to support other efforts to fund it.
Despite the setback, the mayor remained optimistic for the future of the project.
“I’m very, very optimistic for this project moving forward and I’m excited for where we’re going to end up in the future,” he said.