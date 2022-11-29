Woodman's Market evacuated, law enforcement on scene

Woodman's Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated Tuesday afternoon as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect involved in a vehicle crash.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash where three suspects fled from the vehicle near the La Quinta Inn, 7540 118th Ave., the department posted on Facebook around 1 p.m.

At 1:21 p.m., the department posted that two suspects were in custody and they are searching for a third.

Twenty minutes later, the department posted the search had moved into the grocery store and surrounding parking lots and to "please avoid the area."

Officials from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, State Patrol and Kenosha Police Department all responded.

Pleasant Prairie Police posted on Facebook they were looking for a male Black wearing all black. The department posted he was reportedly asking drivers for a ride.

At 2:55 p.m. the store re-opened and many of the law enforcement officials left the area.

Customers react

Woodman's customers said they were asked to leave the store in an orderly manner with an announcement over the store's speakers around 1:45 p.m.

Some customers said they left their carts with their wallets inside them in the store so they could exit as fast as possible.

Mike Murrow, of Kenosha, was shopping for groceries with his wife when they were asked to exit.

"They said you had to please exit and go out the front exits," Murrow said. "My wife and I were literally self-checking out and had half our stuff in bags and we had to leave it all there."

Murrow said law enforcement officers stopped one shopper who "fit the description" of a person they may have been searching for but that it wasn't the suspect.

A Racine woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said someone on the store's intercom system said "we have an emergency situation in the store, and everyone please move to the front of the store to evacuate in an orderly fashion."

The woman said when she exited the store she saw sheriff's deputies, a K-9 unit and a drone flying in the air.

"We moved in an orderly fashion," she said.

The woman said law enforcement officers "didn't look panicked."

Many shoppers and store employees waited outside in their vehicles or stood against the building waiting to go back inside.

This is a developing story.