Zach Stock confirmed as Kenosha County Board District 11 winner in recount; two other recounts continue Saturday

The recount of Kenosha County District 11 is complete and Zach Stock is officially supervisor-elect.

Stock narrowly defeated Guida Brown in the campaign featuring two first-time candidates, 615 to 608. The race was so tight it triggered an automatic free recount when requested.

The recount of that race ended Thursday and did not change the spring election result.

Stock, owner of Zach’s Lawn Care, campaigned on creating safer communities, a stronger economy and smarter government spending.

Ballot bag issue

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said there was a challenge on Thursday involving on open ballot bag that was not signed-off on by a city poll worker.

“They did not sign it and the bag was not sealed properly, but there were 22 ballots in the bag and the number matched the amount of (votes counted),” Bachochin said. “The Canvass Board — which consists of Matt Augustine, Ann Wilson and (Deputy Clerk) Michelle Nelson, because she did the spring election canvass — they were all in agreement that all of those votes be counted. They explained how something like that can happen; they all having experience working in the polling places.”

Bachochin said that bag had been received by several people and the “static cling” on the back of the bag made it “look like it was sealed.”

“They did not see anything they believed was suspicious and the votes added up,” Bachochin said. “Everything was accounted for. We have a Republican and a Democrat represented on the Canvass Board, and my chief deputy, and having the experience they have working in the polls they 100% did not see anything conspiracy-wise. ... Zach Stock is the supervisor-elect.”

Bachochin said Brown signed an affidavit saying she will not pursue another recount for this race.

Bachochin said there were a lot of new poll workers involving with the April 5 spring election and she will report the issue to the city’s municipal clerk so such an issue does not occur in the future.

“That needs to be addressed by the municipal clerk to the election inspector of that polling place,” Bachochin said.

Other recounts continuing

The District 11 race was one of three Kenosha County Board supervisor districts that were extremely close on Election Night and decided by less than 10 votes.

In District 8, Alyssa Williams won with 371 votes, just two more than incumbent Zach Rodriguez at 369 votes, according to unofficial results. In the District 9 race, incumbent supervisor John O’Day edged challenger Daniel Nyberg by an initial vote of 818 to 809, respectively.

Those recounts are expected to be completed over the weekend because the Canvass Board could not meet at the same time Friday for the recounts conducted at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bachochin said.

