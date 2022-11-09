Zoerner wins in Kenosha County sheriff's race in third attempt

David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau.

In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do.

“I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s sergeant who has spent the last eight years campaigning for the job.

He celebrated becoming the next sheriff of Kenosha County amid a throng of supporters offering applause and the support of his family Tuesday night.

The third time was apparently a charm.

Zoerner, the Republican candidate and now sheriff-elect, won the election by a vote of 36,987 (56.46%) to 28,315 (43.22%) vs his Democratic opponent James C. Simmons, a Kenosha resident and a Lake County, Ill., deputy who ran for the first time. There were also 210 write-ins, according to the unofficial voter returns.

The votes are not official until a canvass of the polling later this week.

Zoerner dedicated his victory to his late father saying that it was as much his dream for his son to become sheriff, as his own.

“He passed (away) before I tried the first time,” said Zoerner who also acknowledged in his victory speech his late mother, a sister and a brother who had also died.

“Ladies and gentleman I want to tell you how full our hearts are,” he said flanked by his wife Amy and sister Nancy. “I want to tell you how much I appreciate every one of you, every door that was knocked … there were a lot of doors knocked. Every hand that was shaken, every event we went to. We went to a ton.”

Zoerner’s campaign was not just for a matter of months, as he has been on the trail since 2014.

Zoerner ran against incumbent David Beth who won his last term in the 2018 fall general election, with nearly 55% of the vote (36,667) against Zoerner, who, as a Democrat, garnered 45% of the vote (30,381). At the time, it was the closest Zoerner had come to winning. Beth announced that year it would be his last term as sheriff. Beth retires the first week of January.

Zoerner first ran for sheriff as a Republican against Beth in 2014, during the August primary, but lost as the incumbent garnered more than 70 percent of the vote.

But it was his turn now.

Zoerner told the enthusiastic crowd that he received a call from the soon-to-be Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton congratulating the sheriff-elect. Both had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and Zoerner was clearly excited to be working with Patton, who will officially start on Jan. 1.

He said he and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., were looking to partner on what needs to be done about the ongoing opioid epidemic “and what we’re going to do to help this community.”

With other law enforcement members, including drug enforcement agents, present at the campaign party, Zoerner wanted them to know that he was ready to take over for the betterment of the county.

“They are all ready to get to work. We are ready,” said Zoerner. “And we’re coming.”

To his supporters, Zoerner said: “Thank you for everything. We love you. I love you and we’re going to keep doing this.”

Before his speech, Zoerner said voters related to his message of restoring “law and order,” one of his mantras during the campaign.

“I’m so excited about the future … I’m excited about the staff ...everybody that is here with me tonight,” Zoerner said. “My mantra has been law and order and it’s been a very big deal … that’s the plan and that’s what we’re doing.”

He emphasized the partnerships that the sheriff’s department will have with neighboring counties, including nearby Racine.

“I think that (my message) resonated with the voters,” he said.

He also gave credit to Simmons who won a considerable number of votes for a newcomer.

“I don’t think I gave my opponent enough credit. He really came at me at the end, freaked me out a little bit,” said Zoerner.

Simmons, who was monitoring the election from his home, said he considered the experience a “learning tool” and despite the fact that he works in law enforcement in another state, he thought he did well.

“It’s really surprising that … the only thing is that if I would have worked here, then, I probably would have won,” he said.

He attributed Zoerner’s victory to Kenosha County as a Republican stronghold and the fact that he was a new face in the race.

“They know what they’re going to get with Zoerner,” he said. “But they probably didn’t understand and didn’t know what I could do at the end of the day.”

As to whether Simmons would run again in four years, he said: “That’s all up in the air.”