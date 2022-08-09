Zoerner wins Republican primary for sheriff, will face Simmons in November

David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night, defeating three other Republican candidates, and will face off against lone Democrat James Simmons in the Nov. 8 general election.

Zoerner, a sergeant with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, led with 8,927 votes or 47.4 percent of the polling. In second place was Deputy Ray Rowe, who received the support of out-going Sheriff David Beth, with 5,527 votes 29.35%. Albert Brian Gonzales, a retired Kenosha Police officer, received 2,561, or 13.6%, followed by Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran with 1,804, or 9.58%, according to the unofficial results with all 98 polling places reporting. The results are unofficial pending a canvass of the votes on Aug. 15, according to Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora. The sheriff's position is open as Beth announced two years ago he would not seek re-election.

At his election watch party Tuesday evening, Zoerner thanked a gathered crowd of supporters, saying he was “completely humbled” by the results.

“We have a lot of work to do. I’m going to take a few minutes to take care of my family,” Zoerner said. “Then we get back on the trail. I’ve got a lot of doors to knock on.”

Simmons, a Kenosha resident and Lake County sheriff's deputy, who received 11,040, or 99% of the vote, in his unopposed primary, said he had a “fighting chance” for the general election.

“I saw a lot of support,” Simmons said. “It’s going to be an interesting race come November. There’s a lot of opportunity here.”

Turnout this year was higher than in the last primary in 2018, which had a total of 25,354 ballots cast, compared to this year’s primary with 32,434 ballots.

In 2018, Zoerner and Kenosha County Board Supervisor Andy Berg faced off for the Democratic sheriff candidacy, the only contested sheriff primary that year, netting a collective 12,725 votes. In comparison, this year’s only contested sheriff primary, for the Republican candidacy, saw over 18,800 votes, and even the Democratic sheriff primary had over 11,000 votes.

Zoerner expressed cautious optimism about the upcoming general election.

“If I’m successful in the fall, I look forward to working with everyone to make the sheriff’s department the best it can be and the county the safest it can be,” Zoerner said.

Simmons voiced his appreciation to everyone who had gone out to support him.

“In November, we can get a ‘W’ for the people who deserve it,” Simmons said. “This is for all law enforcement.”

Cochran, Gonzales and Rowe could not be reached for comment.