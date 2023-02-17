We may be living in a digital world, but don’t tell that to the folks who still love the feel of glossy paper in their hands.
And if that paper comes between the covers of the 2023 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide?
All the better.
“It’s still a valuable resource to have when people want something in their hand,” Laura Gregorski said of the book.
Inside, readers will find restaurant listings, a calendar of events, plenty of photos and even a list of the best places to catch the sunrise ... or sunset.
And if all that information isn’t enough to entice you, there’s the smell.
“That fresh ink — it smells so good,” Gregorski said.
As the director of marketing for Visit Kenosha, she — along with a busy team — works for several months on the guide, until it goes to press in mid-December. (“When it arrives, it’s like getting the best Christmas gift ever!” Gregorski said.)
People are also reading…
Another popular feature of the annual guide? Maps.
“People love the maps and still want a physical map,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director.
Pick one up
The guide is available at local businesses, the I-94 Visitor Information Center — along with Visitor Information Centers throughout the state — and information kiosks in the Chicago area and in Iowa.
A digital version can be found at visitkenosha.com.
And if you’d like a copy mailed to you FOR FREE, you can fill out a form on the Visit Kenosha website and wait for your own copy to arrive.
“That is still a popular option,” Gregorski said. “We sent out some 600 guides right away, for people who were waiting to get them, and we’ll eventually mail out more than a thousand.”
What’s inside
“We like to mix up the guide each year with new articles and a focus on different events and attractions,” Jumisko said.
Highlights in the 2023 edition include features on accessible fun, things to do with kids, a “quirky Kenosha” list (including where to find a miniature Statue of Liberty) and a two-page spread on events in all four seasons.
For example, “you know it’s winter in Kenosha when ... you take your fat tire bike for an afternoon adventure in the snow at Silver Lake Park” or “you know it’s spring in Kenosha when ... Big Star Drive-in reopens, around March 1.”
The Visitors Guide also features a look at the HarborPark Sculpture Walk, with new pieces that were installed in the fall.
And if you’re looking for places to help you walk at least 10,000 steps a day? The guide has suggestions for walking tours in Bristol Woods County Park and Kenosha’s Downtown historic districts. You can find more routes online at VisitKenosha.com/Steps.
You’ll also find plenty of information about food (look on Pages 64-65 to read about 14 local places offering their own, unique takes on the hamburger), live music, outdoor recreation and local shopping options.
Speaking of shopping: Look on Page 51 of the 2023 guide for a list of places where you can find Kenosha swag, from locally made soaps to Kenosha-themed clothing.
What doesn’t change each year is the motto: “Friendly. Affordable. Fun.”
“That’s our mission,” Gregorski said. “We’re always helping people find affordable things to do.”
Surprise!
Asked what visitors to this area would be most surprised to discover, Gregorski quickly says “that 90% of our lakefront is publicly accessible. That’s huge.”
Travelers “who only know us from the interstate might not realize the lakefront is so close and so beautiful,” Jumisko added. “We also have such a diversity, with local shops and restaurants, our streetcars and historic districts.”
Other key attractions, Gregorski said, “are the world-class museums and all the outdoor fun here: The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, the bike trails, Boundless Adventures aerial park. We have some really cool activities.”
The guide, she added, “isn’t just for visitors. Local residents love it, too. It helps them be a tourist in their own town.”
You heard it here. Now, get out there!
Kenosha’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $89,900
INVESTORS- This single family home is a great opportunity for investors looking to flip a property. It's ready to be renovated and upgraded, offering the potential for significant returns. SOLD AS-IS.
1 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $875
Nice 1Br Unit on second floor. Near transportation and schools. Broker has ownership interest on property
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $1,850
WELCOME TO THIS MOVE-IN READY HOME. THIS INCREDIBLE, RECENTLY UPDATED HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS, 1 BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, LARGE FENCED IN YARD W/ PATIO AND SO MUCH MORE. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND ENTERTAINMENT.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $2,400
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Single Family Ranch home! Central Air, Garage, Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Washer / Dryer complete this package.Large Spacious Room Sizes. Hardwood Floors/ 2 Living Rooms / Dining Room / Eat in Kitchen / Built in China Cabinet / Natural Wood Fireplace / Large Private Driveway / Front Entry Wheelchair Ramp / Large Super Clean BasementEach resident over the age of 18 must submit a SEPARATE rental application.Application, credit, background and eviction check done on all persons over 18.ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification, and copy of Current WE Energy Bill.$25 Non-Refundable Application Fee. CASH NOT ACCEPTED.**NO PRIOR EVICTION ACCEPTED last 7 years - If over 7 Years - Must be paid in full600+ Credit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $84,900
Affordable 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Detached 2 car garage with full basement. Close to downtown Racine and Lake Michigan, this home has great potential for its next owner!
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,105
The William apartments are part of the new historic development of Belle City Square in Racine. This beautiful community thinks of everything. Brand new modern apartments are only the beginning of the amenities planned. Ask about the shopping, dining, workout and convenient living amenities that make this a wonderful choice and lifestyle. Many styles to choose from.
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,125
The William apartments are part of the new historic development of Belle City Square in Racine. This beautiful community thinks of everything. Brand new modern apartments are only the beginning of the amenities planned. Ask about the shopping, dining, workout and convenient living amenities that make this a wonderful choice and lifestyle. Many styles to choose from.
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,125
The William apartments are part of the new historic development of Belle City Square in Racine. This beautiful community thinks of everything. Brand new modern apartments are only the beginning of the amenities planned. Ask about the shopping, dining, workout and convenient living amenities that make this a wonderful choice and lifestyle. Many styles to choose from.
2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $89,900
Don't miss out on this great investment or fixer upper! Being sold as-is at low price to move. Off street parking for yourself or future tenants! Back yard is mostly fenced for privacy. Near Froedtert Hospital and Bain Park. Second bathroom in basement. Back on the market! Previous buyer got cold feet.
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $2,750
Largest Unit in highly desirable Victorian Village. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Finished Walk-Out basement. Hardwood Floors Throughout First Floor. Beautiful First Floor Master Suite with Private Luxury Bath and Walk-in Closet. Patio and Deck Overlooking Pond.
2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $1,200
This home has Zion mailing address but located in the town of Russell. Interior of home is recently updated....Beautiful bathroom and kitchen. Nice laminate flooring. One bedroom on first floor, Large 2nd bedroom upstairs. Basement is cellar. Large deep lot/just over a 1/2 acre. Well/septic. EZ to show. 2 sheds! Tenant responsible for gas/electric /lawn and snow. Also. tenant must pay $120 per month (on top of rent) for water softner. Landlord wants credit scores over 600/ to qualify income to be 3xrental amount, clean background. One Pet considered with deposit on individual basis. Available asap. Property is in flood plain. Listing agent will run credit/background thru my smart move. Please provide rental application and proof of income (couple pay stubs)
5 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $2,650
EXECUTIVE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY in Pristine Condition! Great Curb Appeal on Cul-de-Sac Lot in Desirable Winthrop Harbor! Chef's Eat-In Kitchen with All Appliances plus a Formal Dining Room! Open Atmosphere to the Family Room with Warm Fireplace. Huge Master On-suite with Walk-In Closet and Private Luxurious Bath Featuring Separate Shower, Soaking Tub, and Custom Tile Work! Main Floor Laundry! Full Basement for Storage! Plus 3 Car Attached Garage! Great Area for the Family! Close to Great Lakes Navy Base, Schools and Shopping! 3 Year Lease with Pet's Allowed (Additional Pet Rent/Deposit Required and NO Cats).
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $2,200
RAISED RANCH FURNISHED 2.1 BATHS 5 BEDROOMS. FAMILY ROOM WITH ELECTRIC FIREPLACE. LARGE PATIO. BACKYARD WITH SHED. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. CONVENIENT LOCATION NEAR GROCERY STORE, SCHOOLS, AND RESTAURANTS.
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $49,900
Build your little island getaway near the shores of Lake Catherine with access to the extensive Chain of Lakes recreational activities. This property has beach rights but does not include a pier slip on the association-owned piers. Not all homes in the association have pier rights. Seller makes no representations. Property sold as-is. Seller will not provide termite or survey. Buyer is responsible for any / all inspections and / or repairs. Taxes pro-rated at 100%. The seller is currently in a multiple offer scenario related to this property. The seller has requested all Buyer's Highest and Best offer(s). Should the Buyer choose to participate in submitting their highest and best offer, the deadline to do so is 2/2/2023 11:59:00 PM Mountain Time.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $1,975
Great location, close to downtown Lake Villa! Near shops, local schools and the Metra train for your work commute. Enjoy one level living in this spacious brick ranch home. Features include a big living room with a large picture window, and hardwood floors throughout. Two fireplaces located in the living room and in the full unfinished basement. Large backyard. Main level of home approximately 1359 square ft. Attached 1.5 car garage. Lake Villa grade school and Antioch High Schools. Lake Villa offers four parks and two beaches open to village residents. One year lease minimum, one month security deposit, NO PETS, renter responsible for electric and gas bills, snow removal and grass maintenance. Credit score, background check, and eviction report required.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $100,000
***Attention Rehabbers!*** Fix Up Or Tear Down & Build New. Nice Double Lot Located On A Quiet One Way Street Blocks From Lake Michigan & Downtown Waukegan. 1 Block To Park. New Roof, Insulation,Furnace, Front Door, & Updated Electrical All In 2017. New Sump Pump 1/2023. Cash Buyers Only.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.