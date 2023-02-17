We may be living in a digital world, but don’t tell that to the folks who still love the feel of glossy paper in their hands.

And if that paper comes between the covers of the 2023 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide?

All the better.

“It’s still a valuable resource to have when people want something in their hand,” Laura Gregorski said of the book.

Inside, readers will find restaurant listings, a calendar of events, plenty of photos and even a list of the best places to catch the sunrise ... or sunset.

And if all that information isn’t enough to entice you, there’s the smell.

“That fresh ink — it smells so good,” Gregorski said.

As the director of marketing for Visit Kenosha, she — along with a busy team — works for several months on the guide, until it goes to press in mid-December. (“When it arrives, it’s like getting the best Christmas gift ever!” Gregorski said.)

Another popular feature of the annual guide? Maps.

“People love the maps and still want a physical map,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director.

Pick one up

The guide is available at local businesses, the I-94 Visitor Information Center — along with Visitor Information Centers throughout the state — and information kiosks in the Chicago area and in Iowa.

A digital version can be found at visitkenosha.com.

And if you’d like a copy mailed to you FOR FREE, you can fill out a form on the Visit Kenosha website and wait for your own copy to arrive.

“That is still a popular option,” Gregorski said. “We sent out some 600 guides right away, for people who were waiting to get them, and we’ll eventually mail out more than a thousand.”

What’s inside

“We like to mix up the guide each year with new articles and a focus on different events and attractions,” Jumisko said.

Highlights in the 2023 edition include features on accessible fun, things to do with kids, a “quirky Kenosha” list (including where to find a miniature Statue of Liberty) and a two-page spread on events in all four seasons.

For example, “you know it’s winter in Kenosha when ... you take your fat tire bike for an afternoon adventure in the snow at Silver Lake Park” or “you know it’s spring in Kenosha when ... Big Star Drive-in reopens, around March 1.”

The Visitors Guide also features a look at the HarborPark Sculpture Walk, with new pieces that were installed in the fall.

And if you’re looking for places to help you walk at least 10,000 steps a day? The guide has suggestions for walking tours in Bristol Woods County Park and Kenosha’s Downtown historic districts. You can find more routes online at VisitKenosha.com/Steps.

You’ll also find plenty of information about food (look on Pages 64-65 to read about 14 local places offering their own, unique takes on the hamburger), live music, outdoor recreation and local shopping options.

Speaking of shopping: Look on Page 51 of the 2023 guide for a list of places where you can find Kenosha swag, from locally made soaps to Kenosha-themed clothing.

What doesn’t change each year is the motto: “Friendly. Affordable. Fun.”

“That’s our mission,” Gregorski said. “We’re always helping people find affordable things to do.”

Surprise!

Asked what visitors to this area would be most surprised to discover, Gregorski quickly says “that 90% of our lakefront is publicly accessible. That’s huge.”

Travelers “who only know us from the interstate might not realize the lakefront is so close and so beautiful,” Jumisko added. “We also have such a diversity, with local shops and restaurants, our streetcars and historic districts.”

Other key attractions, Gregorski said, “are the world-class museums and all the outdoor fun here: The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, the bike trails, Boundless Adventures aerial park. We have some really cool activities.”

The guide, she added, “isn’t just for visitors. Local residents love it, too. It helps them be a tourist in their own town.”

You heard it here. Now, get out there!