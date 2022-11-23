Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans free community Thanksgiving breakfast

Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans to serve a Thanksgiving holiday feast to anyone in the community that needs a free breakfast.
Serving will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday mornin at the center, 2006 60th St.
This year, breakfast will include pumpkin bars, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, and croissants with fruit.
Spirit Alive Lutheran Church will be volunteering Thanksgiving morning for the fourth year in a row.
"Thanksgiving breakfast at Grace Welcome Center is the best way to start of Thanksgiving celebrations," Rev. Jonathan Barker shared.
You can support Grace Welcome Center by dropping off non-perishable food items Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or can make financial donations at: https://gracewelcomecenter.org/donate/ or by mailing check to: Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha WI 53140.
Grace Welcome Center was founded in 2017 and serves a breakfast each Thursday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. and provides emergency care for those living outside. The center also operates a pantry that serves families each week on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m.
10 free Thanksgiving kid-friendly crafts
1. Free Thanksgiving Bingo Cards
If the extended family is coming over for dinner, playing a few rounds of bingo is a great way to keep children of all ages engaged. Print out these free bingo cards from Happiness is Homemade and make the game even more fun by using candy corn as place markers.
2. Pin the Feather on the Turkey Printable
This Thanksgiving spin on “pin the tail on the donkey” from Savvy Mama Lifestyle is a fun way to get kids away from the screen and bonding with their cousins.
3. Paper Bag Turkey Puppets
Thanksgiving is a great time to sit by the fireplace after dinner and let kids use their imaginations to tell stories. This paper bag puppet template from Big Family Blessings adds to the fun. The template is free and the turkey hand puppet is made from supplies you probably already have at home.
4. Free Thanksgiving Coloring Book
With all the excitement of visitors on Thanksgiving day, it can be nice to have a calming activity so kids don’t burn out before dinner is on the table. This free Thanksgiving activity book from Doodle Art Alley contains 11 pages of fun, from word searches, writing prompts, and mazes to simple coloring pages that are great for younger children.
5. Thanksgiving Board Game Printable
Board games are a fun way to teach skills like reading, counting, and critical thinking. This Thanksgiving printable from Made With Happy is a simple game: Help the Turkey Get to the Farm. All you need are the board, some place markers, and die or dice.
6. Thanksgiving Gratitude Tree
Celebrate the things you’re thankful for this year by coloring in this Thankful Tree from Creatively Beth. Each family member can write something they’re grateful for on a leaf and tape it to the tree throughout the day for a cute keepsake.
7. Free Thanksgiving Memory Game
Matching games help your child flex their memory skills while being a fun screen-free way to pass the time before dinner. This Thanksgiving matching game printable from Mama’s Learning Corner uses text and pictures so your child can practice reading skills too.
8. Thanksgiving Word Search Printable
Older children will love hunting for Thanksgiving-themed words and phrases like “Sweet Potatoes” and “Gratitude” in this intermediate word search puzzle from Happiness is Homemade.
9. Pilgrim Paper Doll Printable
Paper dolls offer two Thanksgiving day activities in one: coloring and imaginative play. This pilgrim paper doll printable from Mostly Paper Dolls includes common clothing items and their names so your child can learn more about how the pilgrims lived and dressed.
10. Thanksgiving Puzzle Mazes
Superstar Worksheets has several free printable Thanksgiving mazes to help children of every age practice fine motor skills. The mazes range from toddler appropriate to more complicated.
