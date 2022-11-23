Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans free community Thanksgiving breakfast

Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha plans to serve a Thanksgiving holiday feast to anyone in the community that needs a free breakfast.

Serving will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday mornin at the center, 2006 60th St.

This year, breakfast will include pumpkin bars, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, and croissants with fruit.

Spirit Alive Lutheran Church will be volunteering Thanksgiving morning for the fourth year in a row.

"Thanksgiving breakfast at Grace Welcome Center is the best way to start of Thanksgiving celebrations," Rev. Jonathan Barker shared.

You can support Grace Welcome Center by dropping off non-perishable food items Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or can make financial donations at: https://gracewelcomecenter.org/donate/ or by mailing check to: Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha WI 53140.

Grace Welcome Center was founded in 2017 and serves a breakfast each Thursday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. and provides emergency care for those living outside. The center also operates a pantry that serves families each week on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m.