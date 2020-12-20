Grace Welcome Center puts out a call for items

Volunteers and staff pose with masks outside the Grace Welcome Center. Director Denise Russell is at center.
With winter’s arrival and the busy holiday season, Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., has put out a call for items the non-profit could use as it helps those in need.
The center, which serves the homeless and others in need, include: new blankets; new men’s and women’s thermal underwear, new men’s underwear, sizes L and XL; gently used winter coats; winter boots; ski gloves; toiletries; peanut butter and jelly; coffee; toilet paper.
Volunteers and cash donations are both also always needed, organizers said.
For more questions or how to help, visit the welcome center or phone 262-654-9143.
CUSH VIGIL
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, of Grace Lutheran Church, speaks during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
People hold signs, pray, and listen as local religious leaders hold a vigil at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
People hold signs, pray, and listen as local religious leaders hold a vigil at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday.
People hold signs, pray, and listen as local religious leaders hold a vigil at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday.
People hold signs, pray, and listen as local religious leaders hold a vigil at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The Rev. Kara Baylor speaks during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The Rev. Kara Baylor speaks during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The Rev. Kara Baylor speaks during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
People hold signs, pray, and listen as local religious leaders hold a vigil at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The Rev. Erik Carlson, of Bradford UU Community Church, addresses the crowd during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The Rev. Patrick Roberts, of First Baptist Church, during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Angela Cunningham speaks during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
People hold signs, pray, and listen as local religious leaders hold a vigil at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Mayor John Antaramian speaks during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday.
during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
People hold signs, pray, and listen as local religious leaders hold a vigil at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday.
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, of Grace Lutheran leads in prayer during a vigil hosted by CUSH at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
