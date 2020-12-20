Grace Welcome Center puts out a call for items

With winter’s arrival and the busy holiday season, Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., has put out a call for items the non-profit could use as it helps those in need.

The center, which serves the homeless and others in need, include: new blankets; new men’s and women’s thermal underwear, new men’s underwear, sizes L and XL; gently used winter coats; winter boots; ski gloves; toiletries; peanut butter and jelly; coffee; toilet paper.

Volunteers and cash donations are both also always needed, organizers said.

For more questions or how to help, visit the welcome center or phone 262-654-9143.

