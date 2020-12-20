 Skip to main content
Grace Welcome Center puts out a call for items
Grace Welcome Center

Volunteers and staff pose with masks outside the Grace Welcome Center. Director Denise Russell is at center.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

With winter’s arrival and the busy holiday season, Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., has put out a call for items the non-profit could use as it helps those in need.

The center, which serves the homeless and others in need, include: new blankets; new men’s and women’s thermal underwear, new men’s underwear, sizes L and XL; gently used winter coats; winter boots; ski gloves; toiletries; peanut butter and jelly; coffee; toilet paper.

Volunteers and cash donations are both also always needed, organizers said.

For more questions or how to help, visit the welcome center or phone 262-654-9143.

