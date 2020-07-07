GRAD LETTERS: Reuther High School

In a perfect world, perhaps there would not be a need for a place like Reuther Central High School. But, as we have certainly learned over the last few weeks, the world is not perfect. Reuther is an essential piece of the Kenosha Unified School District and the community at large. What makes Reuther so special? Reuther is a small community of caring adults and students who want to make changes for the better while reigniting their passion for learning.
Reuther is a unique school because we provide a systematic approach to engaging students by first capturing their hearts. Reuther is “home” for many students. Our students are successful and attend school at Reuther because they are loved, appreciated, and understood from the moment they walk in the door. These past few months have made it very clear to us that our students and staff need to be engaged with one another. A school is just a building without its staff and students. And while we are grateful for our ability to provide technology and access to education from afar, distance learning is no match to being present at school. We miss our students!
Reuther brings out the best in many teens and gives them the support and ability to recognize their strengths and gifts. Whether it is in guitar ensemble, on the basketball court, during an author visit or at a volunteer opportunity, our students are able to take advantage of opportunities they may not have felt comfortable doing at a larger building. And although we lost out on our spring celebrations this year, we were able to appreciate being able to connect with students through chromebook distributions and yard sign drop offs. Seeing our students faces again, if only for a few minutes at a socially distant length, reminded Reuther staff of how important our students are to us. And from the smiles on their faces, I believe Reuther students feel the same about us.
All of our students are important to us, but our hearts go out to the Class of 2020. The impact of this pandemic and the loss of a normal ending to your high school career is unfair. Seniors, we could not be more proud of you! Graduating is a big achievement, something you have worked hard to attain. The Reuther staff celebrates you, all that you have accomplished and all that you will accomplish as you head into your adult lives. Take the life skills you have learned during your time at Reuther – the ability to communicate even when it is difficult, to persevere through a difficult task, to challenge your mindset and to remain resilient — and use them to make the best you! The world will continue to throw obstacles your way and you are now better prepared to handle them.
Students, do not consider this moment a roadblock. It was simply a detour. Despite the challenges, school still went on and learning continued. All of us, staff and students alike, had to embrace a new normal. Let’s take the creativity and tenacity we used to finish this year and build on it to make our Reuther community even stronger.
#WeAreReuther!
