Grady, Hand vie for District 1 Kenosha County Supervisor seat

Voters will choose between Kenosha County Supervisor District 1 incumbent William Grady and challenger Amber Hand to fill the position for the upcoming two-year term.

The District 1 representative serves those who reside in Wards 6, 18, 19 and 23. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The polling locations for this race are: Wards 6 and 19, Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Ave.; Ward 18, Kenosha Transit Facility, 4303 39th Ave.; and Ward 23, Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave.

Grady and Hand responded to questions regarding their candidacy. Their responses are provided in alphabetical order.

Why are you running for office?Grady: I have 20+ years in county government as an elected official. I tend to be short on rhetoric and long on facts. My attendance and voting record demonstrate responsibility and the desire to help make Kenosha County a better place to work, live and visit.

Hand: Most of the residents in District 1 are not aware that we are represented by a County Board supervisor. I want to represent my district by being visible and accessible to everyone so all voices are heard. I want them to know I care about them, and where we live. I will serve with the best interests of Kenosha County, and it’s residents in mind by helping to increase public safety, and the quality of life for everyone, while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

What are the issues in this election?Grady: The biggest issue is, and should be, the Kenosha County annual budgetary process. It is our job as County Board supervisors to make sure any taxation is kept to a minimum and that these county funds are spent wisely.

County roadways are always top priority. Safe and efficient roadways help make Kenosha County a desirable place to live and work. I am the chairperson of the committee that oversees this. Recently county highway S/142 has been improved to a four-lane road. This has been the single largest road project managed by Kenosha County. Construction went well. On time. On budget. Similarly, county Highway N has been redone from just west of the west frontage road to highway 45. On time and on budget.

Kenosha County has many challenges as we move forward: maintaining and expanding our manufacturing heritage; capitalizing on our geographic location via warehousing and distribution; developing an educated, skilled workforce; law enforcement and crime; and maintaining our infrastructure.

Hand: Fiscal accountability, human services and public safety would be at the top of the list. In these trying economic times the budget increased by nearly 12% with most of the money going to questionable projects, including bonuses, instead of helping families in need.

(Editor’s note: Some budgets included state, federal and grant revenue tied to specific uses.)

