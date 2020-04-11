Grammar Guy: A glossary of social isolation terms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hope you are sheltering in place and staying healthy.

I’m still not used to “shelter” as a verb, but I’m here for it. I’m here at home, parking my backside on my couch for the sake of my neighbors’ collective health. The point is, we need to stay home right now to help “flatten the curve.” I have a feeling my own curves will not get flattened as a result of my sheltering in place.

We have so many new phrases that didn’t exist in our common parlance a month ago, and now they’re part of every press conference, news alert and headline. Well, buckle up, buttercup; today we’re going to discuss a few terms related to staying put.

Are you “hunkered down” or are you “bunkered down”? Are both of these terms right, or just one of them? I appreciate the fact that I have a captive audience right now, and I hope you continue to support and subscribe to your local newspaper. If you’re looking to stay in one place for an extended period of time to wait for something to end, you’re “hunkering down.” It doesn’t seem like anyone just “hunkers”; we always hunker down. We also don’t hunker up — only down.