Grammar Guy: A heavy dose of nerdy type casting

I’ve been thinking about the word “cast” lately. You see, my son and I recently took up fishing. After he saw some fishermen catching fish on a pier on Lake Michigan, he has insisted that I teach him how to fish. Apparently it’s better to teach a kid to fish than to merely provide him with all-you-can-eat fish sticks.

As the new school year has been rapidly approaching (with plenty of health-related issues to worry about), I wanted to make good and take Miles fishing. We borrowed some fishing gear from my friend Geoff and headed out to the White River, just north of Indianapolis. Soon Miles and I were putting grubs on hooks and de-tangling fishing lines. I taught him how to cast his line, which got the word “cast” stuck in my head. It has many uses. Let me explain.

The cast of “Friends” is going to do a reunion show on HBO. I think it’s going to be called “The One Where Phoebe Gets COVID-19.” Ellie Kanner was the casting director for the show. She cast the actors in their now-famous roles. Did you know that Courtney Cox was originally cast as Rachel, but opted to play Monica? She believed Monica’s character was a stronger female role.