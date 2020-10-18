Grammar Guy: A slightly more perfect present

This year has been rough, especially for the U.S.

The country has been on fire, we’re dealing with a global pandemic, and both racial injustice and political unrest continue to dominate the headlines. So, my question is: was the past better, or will the future bring us brighter days?

To be honest with you, that’s above my paygrade. I can’t guarantee the quality of your past, present or future, but I can help you understand the present perfect tense.

Yes, times are tense, but learning about the present perfect tense can be fun! The present perfect is a verb tense that is used in two different ways: to indicate something has happened at a time in the unspecified past and to show something has happened in the past that continues to occur in the present. Clear as mud, right? Fine, I’ll share some examples.

The present perfect indicates something has happened at a time in the unspecified past: I’ve heard this one before. She has walked this lonely road many times. I have been to North Dakota. Byron has eaten the gas station sushi. You can see the pattern in this verb construction.