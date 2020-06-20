Grammar Guy: An effort to redefine racism

Merriam Webster’s previous definition of “racism” was “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.” In an interview with CNN, Mitchum explained that racism, as it plays out in real life, is more than that. It includes systemic, baked-in policies that have led to and still create unfair advantages for white people. After continual urging from Mitchum, Merriam-Webster has decided to update their definition of the word “racism.” This is the right thing to do.

In case you’re unfamiliar with examples of systemic racism in the U.S., consider a few statistics. African American men are two-and-a-half times more likely than white men to be killed by police. A black person is three-and-a-half times more likely than a white person to be arrested for possession of marijuana. In school, black students are three times more likely than white students to be suspended for similar infractions. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

As I’ve previously written, dictionaries report the news; they reflect how words are being used. Sometimes those definitions evolve into slightly different meanings. Perhaps as a country we can evolve as well — to create laws, systems and personal beliefs that reflect the humanity, dignity and equality of people of color. Maybe in the future we can be defined not by our hatred, but by our compassion. It’s up to you.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

