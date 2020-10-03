GRAMMAR GUY: Breaking the rules: starting sentences with conjunctions

I’ve never been to a “con.” What I mean by this, of course, is a major “convention” (unless you count the Southern Baptist Convention back in 2004, but that’s a story for a different column).

I’m talking about conventions such as Comic-Con, Dragon Con and the D23 Expo, a convention devoted to all things Disney. I’m not enough of a fanboy in any of the above categories to travel great distances in order to buy a limited edition comic book. Today I’d like to suggest a new convention for all the word nerds out there: Con Con.

Yes, “Con Con” would be a convention all about conjunctions. Of course, the big stars would be there: “or,” “but” and “and.” However, conjunction super-fans would show up to meet lesser-known cons such as “likewise,” “however” and “nevertheless.” I would try to get all of the conjunctions to sign my custom “Word Nerd” shirt (yes, this is a real thing I paid for to get printed before attending a writing conference).