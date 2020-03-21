Grammar Guy: Canceled culture

It seems like our whole world has been canceled in the past week. Coronavirus has changed our daily lives from school cancelations to large events being postponed or canceled. Yes, the word “canceled” is all over the place, but we’re (rightly so) more concerned about making sure we all stay safe and healthy. As we all adjust to a radically different world than the one we lived in a week ago, I’m going to focus for a minute on British and American English spellings. By doing so, we can know the correct way to spell “canceled” in the U.S.

Why are so many British and American English words spelled differently? Look no further than the All-American boy Noah Webster, Jr. In addition to being buddies with Alexander Hamilton, serving in the Connecticut House of Representatives, and being a fascinating character, Webster was a lexicographer, which is a fancy way of saying “word nerd.” In 1806 he published his first dictionary, called A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language.

