Grammar Guy: Finding answers in a summer barbe-query

One thing I’m missing this summer is the outdoor barbecue.

Yes, I have still fired up the grill for my family, but I really like when my friend Noah is in charge of the grilling duties. I mostly like it because I don’t have to do anything other than stand near the meat while holding a cold drink in one hand and saying things like, “Let’s throw another shrimp on the barbie!”

This got me wondering: is it “barbeque” or “barbecue”? Where does this strange word come from? How do they get Lay’s Barbecue-flavored chips to taste so darn good? Interestingly, Lay’s prefers “barbecue” in its regular barbecue chips, yet its slightly-more-specific flavors are called “Hickory BBQ” and “Mesquite BBQ.” “Hickory” and “Mesquite,” of course, refer to the flavor derived from the wood chips from each respective tree. Let’s rake the word “barbecue” over the coals for a few minutes, shall we?

Like many words in the English language, the word “barbecue” is an import from Spanish (specifically the Spanish-speaking people in Mexico). The word showed up on the scene in the eighteenth century, an Anglicized version of the word “barbacoa.” The word “barbacoa” comes from the Arawak-speaking Taíno people in the Caribbean, whose method of cooking meat over an open fire.