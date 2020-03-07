Grammar Guy:Irony-ing out all the wrinkles

Jump into your DeLorean time machine for a moment and let’s travel back to the year 1996. Tickle Me Elmo is the hot Christmas item people are fighting over. Oprah just announced her first Oprah’s Book Club book. Dolly the Sheep just became the first cloned mammal. “ER,” “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” and “Home Improvement” are dominating the “TV Guide” headlines. Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls reign as NBA champions while MTV is still playing music videos.

Now that we’re together at the end of the twentieth century, let’s talk about “irony” and “coincidence.” I’m sure you know where I’m going with this. Canadian songwriter Alanis Morissette dropped this little number on us in her album “Jagged Little Pill” (which, by the way, has sold over 33 million copies worldwide by the year 2020) called “Ironic.” The problem is, the song “Ironic” includes several examples of coincidence.

“Irony” is a situation where there is a striking contrast between expectation and reality. Think about a vegan who can’t bear to part with her worn-in leather jacket or an IndyCar driver who doesn’t have a driver’s license. Other examples of irony include a barista who doesn’t like coffee or the fact that Dr. James Naismith, who invented basketball, is the only Kansas University basketball coach with a losing record. Isn’t it ironic?