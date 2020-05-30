Grammar Guy: Irregular nouns abound

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

English is weird. According to dictionary.com, the English language borrows up to 80% of its words from other languages. In fact, English words are composed of 350 other languages. No wonder we can’t spell.

I’ve written before about how many wacky animals don’t follow plural noun rules, such as “goose,” “deer,” “sheep” and “ox.” Animals are wild; they don’t play by the rules. Then again, most of them don’t speak English, either.

Some irregular nouns only exist in their singular form; these nouns are called “singulare tantum,” which means “can only be singular” in Latin. These types of nouns usually refer to uncountable, or mass nouns such as “bread,” “rice,” “salt,” “gravel,” and “water.” In order to quantify mass nouns, we need to qualify them: a tablespoon of salt, two cups of rice, a gallon of water.

Other irregular nouns only exist in their plural form; these nouns are called “pluralia tantum,” which is Latin for “can only be plural.” These nouns can’t possibly be singular. They include “clothes,” “scissors,” “goggles,” “remains,” and “suds.” There’s no such thing as “a sud” or “one scissor.” You can have “one item of clothing” but you can’t have “one clothe.”