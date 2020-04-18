Grammar Guy: Jumping into kangaroo words

Do you carry something around with you that you like?
Take me, for instance: I always have a tube of Burt’s Bees lip balm in my left pocket. I can grab it out of my pocket, take the cap off, apply it, and return it to my pocket in one swooping motion with only one hand. You’d be accurate to say I’m addicted to Burt’s Bees. I’m okay with that.
Just as I always carry something I like in my pocket (Burt’s Bees lip balm), a kangaroo word carries around a word that is like it. Yes, just like a mama kangaroo carries her joey around in her pouch, a kangaroo word contains within it a synonym of itself, and the letters of that word appear in order. This is easier to understand with some examples.
Take, for instance, “alone.” The word “alone” contains the words “lone” and “one.” The definition of alone is to be flying solo, so to speak, and, as Harry Nilsson wrote, “One is the loneliest number.” This is an easy example because the letters of the “joey” words (lone and one) appear consecutively.
How about the word “masculine”? When I hear this word I picture Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast” — perfect, a pure paragon! Contained within the word “masculine” is the word “male.” Do you see it? Even though the letters aren’t all together, they do appear in order. Therefore, “masculine” is a kangaroo word and “male” is its joey. It’s a boy!
Now it’s time for a triple kangaroo word: feasted. The word “feasted” contains the words “eat,” “ate,” and “fed.” That mama kangaroo deserves an award for carrying a set of triplet synonyms in her pouch.
How about anti-kangaroo words? These words contain — you guessed it — their own antonyms. Examples include feasted (fast), pest (pet), resigned (reigned), and there (here). I like to think of these as “kan’t-garoo” words (okay, this doesn’t totally work, but thanks for humoring me).
My favorite kangaroo word has to be “neckbeard,” which contains within it the word “nerd.” I’m also blown away by the fact that “chocolate” contains “cocoa.” And, if you think this article is balderdash (blah), please forgive myself (me) for my transgression (sin). Please, don’t be dismayed (sad) or infuriated (irate).
Curtis Honeycutt is an award-winning syndicated humor columnist. His debut book, “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life,” comes out on May 1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.