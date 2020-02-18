Grammar Guy: Nevertheless, you had one job

Who doesn’t like a good meme? Usually, by the time I learn about one, the internet has moved on to the next 522 memes of the week.

Right now, my favorite one has to be “you had one job,” in which people share photos of the result of an obvious blunder made by someone whose job it was to get it right, but, alas, that person found a way to mess it up. It would be as if my job was to write about grammar, but instead, I chose to write about internet memes for an entire article.

Conjunctive adverbs have one job: they connect words, phrases and clauses to provide clarification for what the writer or speaker is saying. If someone told you that you had a bad case of conjunctive adverbs, you’d probably go to the doctor to get it checked; however, that’s not their purpose at all.

I just illustrated my point. In the last sentence of the previous paragraph, the word “however” is a conjunctive adverb. Other examples include “moreover,” “hence,” “consequently,” “likewise,” “therefore,” and “nonetheless.” Whenever a conjunctive adverb connects two complete ideas, the modifier requires a semicolon before it.