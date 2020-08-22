Grammar Guy: Rating the OED’s newest additions to the dictionary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you know that hundreds of words get added to dictionaries every year?

If that fact surprised you, well, buckle up, buttercup, because I just lied; in fact, hundreds of words get added to dictionaries every month! Can you imagine having an exhaustive hardback dictionary at this point? It would span volumes! In today’s article, I’m going to share some of the highlights of the newest entries into the Oxford English Dictionary and provide a rating for each word on a scale of one to ten.

Athleisure: casual clothing in which you can either work out or lounge around the house watching Netflix. I think we’re trying incredibly hard to justify wearing sweatpants as often as possible. 3/10.

Buzzer beater: a shot made right as time expires in a basketball game. Thankfully, this phrase doesn’t have to do with harming bees. I’m glad the NBA is back, and it’s finally getting the dictionary respect it deserves. 8/10.

Garbage time: another basketball term. Even the dictionary is missing sports! When a game is out of hand and the result is no longer in question, the coach will send in the least talented players on the team. The existence of garbage time is the only reason I ever got to play in middle school basketball. 7/10.