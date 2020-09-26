Grammar Guy: ‘Someone’ and ‘somebody’ — what’s the difference?

The short answer is “yes.” “Someone” and “somebody” are both pronouns that refer to an unspecified person. Feel free to use either one.

Isn’t that great news in the year 2020? Both are right. No one (or nobody) will judge you for using either word. Interestingly, the one-word versions of these words (somebody and someone) have become increasingly more common over time than their two-word counterparts (some body and some one).

Here comes the big “but.” While these words are both technically interchangeable, the stuffy rules of grammar state that “someone” is more appropriate in buttoned-up, formal situations such as writing a bill that will hopefully someday become a law.

Let me add to this by suggesting that I think “someone” is more intimate and specific than “somebody.” Again, let’s use popular song lyrics to illustrate the point. In the song made famous by Dean Martin, “Everybody Loves Somebody,” although “somebody” is in the title of the song, the song turns intimate when focused in on “someone”: “Everybody loves somebody sometime/And though my dreams were overdue/Your love made it all worth waiting/For someone like you.”

Therefore, not only is “someone” more formal than “somebody,” but I suggest “someone” is also more intimate and specific than “somebody.” Can somebody please back me up on this?

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

