Grammar Guy: Taking a peek at pikes and pipes

As a dad, I find it important to teach my son key life lessons.

Of course, I’m talking about how to master “Super Mario Bros 3” on the original Nintendo. Last week I dusted off my childhood gaming system and plugged it into our smart TV. After a couple of tries wiggling the 30-year-old cartridge, we soon found ourselves ingesting powerful mushrooms and flattening angry goombas.

Also, I taught Miles how Mario goes down the pipe. This is important, as Mario and his brother Luigi are plumbers who collect coins in the basement of magical pipes.

This brings me to an important phrasal distinction: is it “coming down the pipe” or “coming down the pike”? I’ve heard people say both.

I’ll cut to the chase: it’s “coming down the pike.” Pike, in this usage, is short for “turnpike.” When something “comes down the turnpike,” it gets starts out small and indistinguishable, but then it gets bigger as it comes closer, and eventually crosses your path. This phrase has evolved to indicate that something is approaching in the near future. It has also come to mean something that is “coming into prominence.” It has nothing to do with coming down Pike’s Peak, in case you were wondering.