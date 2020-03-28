Grammar Guy: Technologically speaking

Did you get my text? I texted you; why didn’t you text me back? And don’t tell me you didn’t get it. You got it.

While many people grimace when they see a noun get verbified (verbified is a word, by the way), once the word becomes part of common parlance it’s hard to get rid of it. It’s as if the concrete is drying and you’ve got to live with the fact that someone’s footprint made its way into that square of sidewalk. It’s there; deal with it.

This is the case with the word “text.” “Text” started out as “send a text message,” where “send” is a verb and “text message” is a compound noun. But, since we demand efficiency (or laziness — you tell me) in our language, we shortened the phrase to “send a text” and then simply “text.” You see how this saves us time, don’t you? After all, we can’t be wasting our precious syllables or Twitter characters.

