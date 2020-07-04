Grammar Guy: Teeing off on head-first compound plural nouns

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m sure you’ve heard about the golfer who had a problem with his socks — he had a hole in one. This dad joke (just like some shirts I’ve had since college) never gets old. But what happens if you get multiple “aces,” as they’re called in golf?

The golf industry is booming right now (at least in Indiana, where I live). It’s an outdoor sport that doesn’t require people touching each other or being close to each other. Meridian Hills Country Club in Indianapolis has had a streak of holes-in-one...hole-in-ones...which is it? Meridian Hills had eight of them in eight weeks. Let’s get to the bottom of this caddyshack conundrum.

Just as golfers can’t agree on whether or not plaid pants are cool, people who write about golf can’t agree on the plural of “hole-in-one.” When the PGA refers to the term, it writes “holes-in-one.” The Indianapolis channel that covered the Meridian Hills hole-in-one streak wrote “hole-in-ones.” “Golf” magazine also refers to a plural hole-in-one as “hole-in-ones.” I couldn’t find any record of AP, Chicago or MLA preferences on the subject.