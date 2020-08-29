Grammar Guy: The rules of et cetera

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to start off by making one thing clear: it’s “et cetera,” not “excetera” or “eccetera.” There is no “x” in “et cetera” just as there is no “x” in “espresso.” I feel better now we have that out of the way. The terms “et celery” and “Xterra” are also incorrect.

The word phrase “et cetera,” or “etc.,” as it is often abbreviated, is an old, leftover Latin term that means “and the rest.” We use it when we are listing things and our listener or reader gets the idea of what we mean without having to finish the exhaustive list. Pinocchio was overheard saying, “Oh, you know, I lie about pretty much everything: what kind of wood I’m made out of, whether or not I have termites, if I use Pine-Sol on my nose, et cetera.” “Et cetera” indicates something to the effect of “you get the idea.”

While “etcetera” and “et cetera” are technically both correct, the two-word “et cetera” gets used considerably more often. I recommend using the two-word version (et cetera) or the abbreviated “etc.” with the period at the end. I should point out that the grammar advisors who have gone before me encourage writers to avoid “etc.” in formal writing.