Grammar Guy: Time to push up or shut up

Our daughter stinks at sharing. She’s two-and-a-half. Don’t get me wrong — we’re trying to teach her tyrannical little mind how to share toys, but as soon as we try to share her unicorn figurine, she pushes us. She’s a pusher. If you see her on the playground over the next few months, don’t even look at her unicorn; she’ll push you.

I’m surprised how many versions of the word “push” we have, and how it means so many different things depending on the other words that accompany it. Maeve (our daughter illustrates the primary definition of the verb “push”: to move something forward by exerting force. She is a force all her own.

On its own, “push” can mean a few different things: it can mean “to approach a certain age,” “to deal drugs,” or “to zealously make a sales pitch to someone.” Yes, the word “push” is really pushing the boundaries, so to speak.

Additionally, we find “push” in several phrases, and, as a result, the definition changes. For instance, I planned on doing many push-ups during my time at home over the past few months. I did around twelve push-ups. Call me a pushover, but I didn’t want to get in shape to the point of other people being jealous of me. I don’t want to be pushy about my fitness regime.