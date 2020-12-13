GRAMMAR GUY: Verbing around the Christmas tree

We’re due a season of merriment. After all, we’ve all lived through the first eleven months of 2020, so, pass the egg nog, and let’s break some grammar rules!

There’s something about the holiday season that makes us want to “verbify” nouns. Take Volvo’s 2020 holiday ad campaign, in which we are encouraged to “Holiday safely.” The word “holiday” itself is a word created by combining “holy” and “day.” I can’t begin to explain to you how much advertising phrases like “holiday safely” are the linguistic equivalent of nails on a chalkboard to me, but this is not a new phenomenon.

Let’s look at the popular holiday song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Songwriting duo Eddie Pola and George Wyle (Wyle also penned the “Gilligan’s Island” theme) wrote the song for Andy Williams’ Christmas album in 1963. Interestingly enough, Columbia Records opted to release a different song from the album as the single in 1963, when they chose Williams’ rendition of “White Christmas” (it reached number one). To date, it’s an iconic holiday classic that exudes the idealistic optimism of the season.