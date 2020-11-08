GRAMMAR GUY: Your grammar guide to the 2020 election

Great job, you voted! You exercised your right as a non-felonious adult American citizen to democratically elect the people who will represent us in our state and federal governments for the next few years.

Even if we don’t know exactly who won yet in the elderly man popularity contest known as this year’s presidential election, you at least want to sound smart when you’re talking and/or writing about this year’s contest. Here are some tips on how to sound like a regular Doris Kearns Goodwin while chatting about politics.

First of all, do you know where we get the word “candidate” from? Probably Latin, right? Yes! It comes from Latin, and its origins are downright fascinating. In Ancient Rome, togas were the tuxedo of their day, and, as formal Roman attire, people running for the Roman Senate wanted to stand out from the crowd. To become more visible, the political hopefuls would rub shimmering white chalk on their togas, which were known as “toga candidas” (white togas). A person wearing the toga candida became known as a “candidatus.” Perhaps Joe Biden’s Crest 3D Whitestrips contain this same hidden ingredient: glittery white chalk.