Grand opening for new Kenosha Lego business

Kenosha-area Lego fans will get their own store this weekend, with the opening of an aftermarket Lego store, Bricks & Minifigs Kenosha, 7300 Green Bay Road, on Saturday. Special guests and gifts for attendees have been promised.

The new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the first 200 customers receiving a free custom minifigure. Grand opening attendees can also meet Randall Wilson II and Jen Smart, builders from the Lego competition show of the Fox-TV show “Lego Masters,” who will be signing autographs and taking pictures. Co-owner Chris Eyerly, a Kenosha resident and avid Lego fan, said he got back into the plastic brick toy after buying his oldest son Tyler, who was 4 at the time, a Lego set.

“He got a Lego set for Christmas, and it reignited things for me,” Chris said. “I hopped straight into the community.”

The idea of a Lego-products business had bounced around the family for a while, Chris said, and when the opportunity came last June to sign a franchise agreement for a Bricks & Minifigs store, he went for it.

The venture is a family affair, with Chris, his wife Tammy and their three children Tyler, Megan and Kyle preparing to open the Lego-based business together. Although Chris said he didn’t expect his children to stay at the business forever, it was a bonding experience for the family.

“I think it’s great. Our kids are all the ages that they’ll only be with us for so long,” Chris said. “To start a business with them is amazing. It’s special as a parent.”

Tammy isn’t as much a Lego fan as her husband and children, joking that she is more of a “Lego supporter.” But when Chris came to her with the idea for running an aftermarket Lego store, she “wasn’t surprised.”

“That’s our family, that fits,” Tammy said.

‘Young and old’

Although Chris is an avid adult Lego fan, he emphasized that the store was for everyone, young and old.

“We want to be a place that has something for everyone, from kid to collector,” Chris said. “Whether it’s grandma with their grandkid to that collector looking for that particular item.”

Bricks & Minifigs is a nationwide chain where customers can buy, sell and trade new and used Lego pieces, sets and minifigures. While the stores carry new products that can be bought almost anywhere, one of their primary focuses is the Lego aftermarket.

“We’re not in competition with Lego,” said Tyler, who worked for more than four years at a Lego store. “We focus on what Lego doesn’t offer.”

That includes retired sets no longer available at retail stores, some of them now decades old, used sets and Lego pieces that can’t be bought in bulk.

And, as the store name implies, Lego minifigures, which can’t be bought individually at Lego stores, will be featured. Entire glass cabinets are filled with rows of the colorful figurines, from knights in shining plastic armor to Kermit the Frog, armed with his trusty banjo.

Chris expects plenty of familiar faces at the grand opening. As an active member of the Lego community and president of the Kenosha Lego Users Group, he said many people had expressed their excitement at the news of a Lego business right in town.

“We’re excited to be able to be a new edition to the Kenosha community,” Chris said.

More information about Bricks & Minifigs can be found on the company website at bricksandminifigs.com. More information about the Kenosha location can be found on their Facebook page.