Grant applications sought from non-profit groups

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from local not-for-profit organizations for 2020 grants funded from Unrestricted Funds the foundation manages.

According to Robert Schneider, foundation executive director, the foundation has updated its focus to concentrate on three areas: shelter/affordable housing, mental health services and affordable transportation.

“These are the top three priority areas identified in an online Community Needs Assessment survey we conducted in collaboration with the Kenosha County UW-Extension in November and December of 2019,” Schneider said. “We strongly encourage not-for-profit organizations with new or existing programs of projects” that address the three priority areas to apply.

The monthlong, online survey was completed by 164 respondents.

“Each year we try to set a focus so those grants are responsive to the community’s changing needs,” Schneider said.

Additionally, the foundation will give priority to:

Collaborative efforts, with two or more organizations jointly planning and delivering projects that offer creative solutions or ideas.

Projects that use foundation funds to leverage other funding sources.