Grant awarded for Richard Bong State Recreation Area campsite improvements

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association has been awarded a grant for campsite improvements at Richard Bong State Recreational Area.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Parks Incentive Grant of $9,360 will boost efforts as part of a Bong property master plan to increase accessibility and enhance camping.

"The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks are pleased to award over $148,000 in grant funds to 28 Friends Groups around the state for projects that will enhance the Wisconsin State Parks campgrounds," said Patty Loosen, FWSP executive director. "The Friends groups provide match funds through their local fundraising efforts, and this will allow for $210,000 in project work to be done.

"Many of the projects are for the purchase and replacement of campfire rings, picnic tables and other improvements in the campground areas. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to these efforts and for the wonderful state park campers who have donated to FWSP when they make their camping reservations. These donations by campers have helped to make these improvements possible," Loosen said.

Staff and volunteer cooperation

