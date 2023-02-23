Feathers, beads, ribbons and masks adorned walkers, umbrellas and other crafts at St. Catherine Commons Monday morning as Grant Elementary students helped residents decorate and gear up for the older adult living community's Mardi Gras open house held Tuesday evening.

The event has been held in previous years, but this is the first year second and third grade students from Grant Elementary School have joined in on the fun.

"It's so fun to see the kids interact with the residents," said Alli Locy, second grade teacher at Grant Elementary.

The students had the option of decorating a walker, umbrella, large poster or smaller paper with supplies ranging from beads and ribbon to glitter and glue.

"I was decorating papers with bananas," said second-grader Kaiden Erickson. "The residents here are very nice. It's loud in here, but fun."

Ethan Wheeler, another second grade student, also decorated paper. He said he likes to do arts and crafts.

"I like to do it when I have nothing to do," Wheeler said.

Mykah Gregory, another second-grader, said he decorated an umbrella and a small paper.

"I colored in blue, and tried to glue a mask on it, but it didn't stay," Gregory said. "I added feathers to it too.

When asked if he had fun, Gregory said, "of course!" with a big smile.

Residents had just as much fun, as they laughed, smiled and interacted with the students who helped decorate their walkers for the holiday.

"It's nice," said St. Catherine resident Angie Montemurrow. "We like when the kids come."

St. Catherine Commons Community Manager Kate Stephan-Cothell also noticed how much enjoyment the residents had from the decorating event.

"The residents were cracking up while decorating," Stephan-Cothell said. "They've been looking forward to it."

Grant Elementary is partnered with St. Catherine Commons, and has previously visited residents for events, such as winter caroling in December.

"It's so good to have our partnership with Grant," Stephan-Cothell said. "It's been great, ongoing fun this year."