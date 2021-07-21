Grateful for Giannis: Kenosha fans appreciate loyalty of Bucks superstar

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Giannis came in at a young age from the streets of Greece trying to feed his family," said Hamilton, an employee at Sir Claude's Barber and Beauty Hair, 2327 63rd St. "God blessed him to be here, to win the championship. The guy was over in Greece in the streets trying to take care of his family and do what he could to make sure his family ate."

Antetokounmpo's work ethic is well documented, and Hamilton said he took notice, especially when a side-by-side photograph appeared on television that showed Giannis' transformation since being drafted as a skinny 18-year-old.

That right there speaks volumes about the desire he had to bring home the title, Hamilton said.

"It was a tremendous makeover," he said. "He got bigger and buff and all of that. He is a down-to-earth person. And because of the fact that he was over in the streets of Greece striving for his family, and then to incorporate himself in a city and state where there are people working to do the same thing, that's why I believe he stayed.

"I'm glad he stayed. They got the championship."