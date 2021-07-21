Grateful for Giannis: Kenosha fans appreciate loyalty of Bucks superstar

When a superstar like the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to stay home and not entertain free agency, it definitely sends a message to the fans.
And for those out and about in Kenosha on Wednesday, just hours after the Bucks clinched the 2021 NBA title Tuesday night, that message resonates loud and clear.
Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension with the team that drafted him in 2013 late last year, and eight months later he brought home the first major professional sports championship to the city in 50 years.
“The best part to me, is when they won the championship and the (clock) went to zero, Giannis went to his family (first),” said Kenosha’s Chris Lester, who shopped for championship gear with his family at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 9899 76th St., in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday.
“He didn’t go to any of his teammates, he went to his mother, his wife, his children. It was amazing.”
The loyalty definitely is a two-way street, Lester said.
“The fan base loves him, they appreciate him, and he’s given the love right back,” he said. “He loves Milwaukee. It’s kind of like (the Milwaukee Brewers’) Christian Yelich. He loves the city. The big thing is loyalty, and I think that’s great.”
That loyalty goes even deeper for Reyond Hamilton, who marveled at the journey that Antetokounmpo traveled to get to this point from when he was drafted as a virtual unknown by the team in 2013.
“Giannis came in at a young age from the streets of Greece trying to feed his family,” said Hamilton, an employee at Sir Claude’s Barber and Beauty Hair, 2327 63rd St. “God blessed him to be here, to win the championship. The guy was over in Greece in the streets trying to take care of his family and do what he could to make sure his family ate.”
Antetokounmpo’s work ethic is well documented, and Hamilton said he took notice, especially when a side-by-side photograph appeared on television that showed Giannis’ transformation since being drafted as a skinny 18-year-old.
That right there speaks volumes about the desire he had to bring home the title, Hamilton said.
“It was a tremendous makeover,” he said. “He got bigger and buff and all of that. He is a down-to-earth person. And because of the fact that he was over in the streets of Greece striving for his family, and then to incorporate himself in a city and state where there are people working to do the same thing, that’s why I believe he stayed.
“I’m glad he stayed. They got the championship.”
For lifelong Bucks fan Jake Frederick, to see the Bucks’ star stay home long after a rookie season that saw the Bucks win just 15 games shows how driven he was to win a title here when he could have joined other league stars to form a so-called “super team.”
“It shows how humble he is,” said Frederick, who was headed into G’s Barber Company, 5806 6th Ave., on Wednesday morning. “There’s not many guys like him. He’s definitely special. I feel like he’s not a guy for the fame or to be a superstar. He just does what he does.”
Antetokounmpo was a unanimous pick for the Most Valuable Player of the Finals and joined six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan as the only player to win two league MVP honors, a Defensive Player of the Year honor and the Finals MVP.
Antetokounmpo is a two-time league MVP.