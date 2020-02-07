Gratitude amid the grief: Local family sends thanks to community in time of sorrow

This past holiday season was one Nikki Goforth, her family and friends will not forget — in more ways than one.

With 2020 in full swing and the yuletide activities in the rearview mirror, Goforth said she is pausing and reflecting on the many changes that have transpired, including the loss of her husband, Scott, 44, a week before Christmas. He had been enduring a lengthy battle with cancer.

Goforth, who lives in Union Grove with her three children, grew up in western Kenosha County. Alongside the emptiness, she said, is a wellspring of gratitude for the overwhelming support she and her family have received in recent months.

“The volume was just shocking, in a good way. It’s been absolutely incredible,” Goforth said Thursday. “It’s just been constant. It hasn’t stopped.”

Alongside the heavy heartache of losing Scott, who was cancer-free for about five years before the cancer returned, Goforth said she and her family are making sure to laugh as much as possible — a gesture, she said, that is one of the most fitting tributes to her late husband.