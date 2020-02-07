Gratitude among the grief: Local family sends thanks to community in time of sorrow

This past holiday season was one Nikki Goforth, her family and friends will not forget — in more ways than one.
With 2020 in full swing and the yuletide activities in the rearview mirror, Goforth said she is pausing and reflecting on the many changes that have transpired, including the loss of her husband, Scott, 44, a week before Christmas. He had been enduring a lengthy battle with cancer.
Goforth, who lives in Union Grove with her three children, grew up in western Kenosha County. Alongside the emptiness, she said, is a wellspring of gratitude for the overwhelming support she and her family have received in recent months.
“The volume was just shocking, in a good way. It’s been absolutely incredible,” Goforth said Thursday. “It’s just been constant. It hasn’t stopped.”
Alongside the heavy heartache of losing Scott, who was cancer-free for about five years before the cancer returned, Goforth said she and her family are making sure to laugh as much as possible — a gesture, she said, that is one of the most fitting tributes to her late husband.
“Scott wanted to make people happy. He loved people,” Goforth said. “He was just the most laid-back, easy-going guy. So, we’re honoring him by laughing and making life as fun as possible. It can’t be doom and gloom all the time.”
Community support
The sense of joy, Goforth said, is possible in large part because of the tremendous outpouring of support in recent months.
Friends and neighbors have given of themselves, but so, too, have local businesses, organizations — and even complete strangers, some requiring anonymity.
Sue Kaminski, a longtime friend of Goforth and her family, said she, too, has been touched by the gestures she has witnessed.
“There is good in this world,” Kaminski said, summing up how she feels after witnessing, firsthand, much of the kindness.
Kaminski and others close to the Goforth family chronicled the numerous ways people have come together to bring peace and healing at a time of insurmountable loss.
“Six separate individuals volunteered to leave their families on Christmas Day to go over to the Goforth residence to be ‘Santa’ to their children,” Kaminski wrote in an essay, co-authored with the Rev. Jon Jenkins of Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholic Parishes and coach Jason Koeppel.
Bearing the load
Immediately after Scott’s death, Kaminski, Jenkins and Koeppel also shared the many ways community members lent a hand during a difficult life experience.
“When preparing for the funeral, Nikki’s payments were continually refused as virtually everyone who had anything to do with the funeral offered his or her services for free,” they wrote.
“From the Catholic priests officiating the service and the servers helping at the Mass, to the florist that arranged the flowers, Nikki was told to put away the checkbook.”
Other examples of support in recent month included local schoolchildren donating bikes to the Goforth children; assisting Scott’s parents, who are moving closer to Goforth and her kids; and donating numerous meals, groceries and gift cards.
As for the gift cards, Goforth said they have spurred a goal she is steadfast to keep with her children.
“I told them I was going to promise them a night out for dinner at least once a week,” she said. “So far, we’ve been consistent.”
Acts of kindness
In writing the essay, Kaminski said she and the other co-authors emphasized how much the acts of kindness have meant to the Goforths.
“To those who helped in any way, your contributions and acts of kindness made the family’s loss more bearable,” they wrote. “Thank you for supporting this family through such a tragic time of loss."
As she adjusts to her new life, Goforth said she views life through a different lens.
Moving forward, she said she is going to encourage people in challenging circumstances not to be bashful about asking for assistance.
“It just floors me when I think of all the generosity I received,” she said.